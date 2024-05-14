Arsenal chiefs have held internal talks over signing a £199,000-a-week player to replace a member of Mikel Arteta's squad, with this summer set to be a fascinating one.

Edu tipped for record summer spend at Arsenal this year

Sporting director Edu, according to some reports in the media, has pretty big plans for Arsenal when the transfer window reopens.

Indeed, Arsenal could be set for a record spend this summer, coming after they splashed over £208 million on new recruits in 2023.

Arsenal's most expensive signings of 2023 Price tag (via Transfermarkt) Declan Rice £105 million Kai Havertz £65 million Jurrien Timber £34 million Leandro Trossard £21 million Jakub Kiwior £17 million

Rumours suggest Edu is targeting a new striker, goalkeeper, defender and midfielder for Arsenal, but certain players will have to make way if the club are going to invest heavily in Mikel Arteta's squad for the second year running.

Many senior members of the Arsenal team could leave, starting with their academy graduates. Edu could sell Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe to fund a move for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes, who will soon command a £100 million release clause in his Magpies contract.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are willing to sell both Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey, with the high-earning duo thought to be attracting serious interest from Saudi Arabia. There is also the matter of sorting out Aaron Ramsdale's future in north London.

The England international has lost his place between the sticks to David Raya, and has been regularly linked with a move away from Hale End over the last fortnight as we approach the summer window's opening.

Ramsdale would be a potential coup for any side interested in bringing in a new shot-stopper. The 25-year-old is still young with many years still ahead of him, and the former Bournemouth ace already possesses bags of experience playing at the very top level.

Interestingly, Arsenal have been linked with re-signing a former star of theirs to replace Ramsdale - £199,000-per-week Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny. The Pole has won 10 major trophies across his career, and he could feasibly help Arsenal win more if he were to make the move back to England.

Arsenal hold internal Szczesny talks as they eye Ramsdale replacement

Fabrizio Romano has backed that Arteta will "100%" sign a new goalkeeper this summer, and now journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that Arsenal chiefs have held internal talks over a deal for Szczesny.

"It’s true that Arsenal have shown an interest in signing Wojciech Szczesny," said Jones.

"But it is hard to know if there is genuine scope for it to progress at the moment.

"They are on the lookout for a new back-up goalkeeper because Aaron Ramsdale is going to leave after this season, and Szczesny - with his experience and ties to the club - is a really good option to consider. That is why they have had initial conversations about whether it could open up.

"He is definitely not the only option for them though. I have heard of at least two other goalkeepers recently that Arsenal have sounded out about next season."