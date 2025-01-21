Arsenal have made contact with an elite club's striker via his representatives, as manager Mikel Arteta and the Gunners continue their attempts to bring a new forward.

Arsenal scour market for striker after Gabriel Jesus injury

Arteta is set to be without Gabriel Jesus for the remainder of 2024/2025 after the Brazilian ruptured his ACL in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester United recently.

The £265,000-per-week star could be out for nine months, extending into next season, so it is arguably imperative that Arteta and co identify new striking options who can come to complement Kai Havertz in the number nine role.

The German is Arsenal's only option in that position right now, and if injury were to befall him, then Arteta may be reliant on summer signing Raheem Sterling to play as a striker - as he has done before during his time at Man City.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22 Nottingham Forest (away) February 26

Bukayo Saka's absence until March seriously doesn't help matters either, considering the England star's crucial output of goals and assists every campaign.

Arsenal are in real danger of being left behind by Liverpool in the Premier League title race already, having just dropped points at home to Aston Villa, with Arne Slot's side stealing a precious three points away to Brentford in added-time last weekend.

Arteta quite simply requires backing from the Arsenal board before transfer deadline day on February 3, and the addition of a proven goalscorer would go a long way in restoring their hopes of catching Liverpool.

Arsenal are reportedly targeting Benjamin Sesko, as they potentially forward their plans to snap him up for January, rather than this summer. Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres is also being considered by Arsenal as a potential winter signing.

Another striker who's been repeatedly linked throughout January is Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, currently in the midst of a contract debacle in Turin as his deal ticks down towards expiry in 2026.

Arsenal hold talks with Dusan Vlahovic via his representatives

As per Calciomercato in Italy, Arsenal have already been in talks with Vlahovic via his entourage, as the north Londoners contact his camp to gauge the possibility of him swapping Serie A for England.

The Serbia international "can leave" Juve this month, even if time is slowly running out for Arsenal to strike a deal, considering Thiago Motta's side will have to source a replacement this late in the window.

Juve will also demand up to £51 million to sanction Vlahovic's transfer, but there is still every possibility he could depart the club in what would be a "perfect" solution to his unresolved long-term future.

Arsenal have targeted Vlahovic for years, first making an attempt to prise the 24-year-old away from Fiorentina before they were eventually beaten to his signature by the Old Lady in 2022. Some reports have suggested that Arsenal have already seen a loan bid rejected for Vlahovic, but this is yet to be backed up by other credible media sources.