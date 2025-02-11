Arsenal now hold a strong interest in a "lethal" £50m striker, who is seen as an ideal solution to their attacking issues, according to a report.

Doubt over Havertz's Arsenal future

Although the Gunners are still in the Premier League title race, currently sitting six points behind Liverpool, there is a feeling they could have done with bringing in some extra attacking firepower during the January transfer window.

In a recent interview with Football Insider, former scout Mick Brown revealed Mikel Arteta is set to pursue a new striker in the summer, casting doubt over Havertz's long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.

"I don’t think their position has changed since they first started looking at options. Arteta wasn’t happy that they didn’t strengthen in January, because they needed to.

“So if Arsenal can get a top-quality replacement, I expect them to do that in the summer."