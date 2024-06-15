Benjamin Sesko has perhaps surprised a few with his decision to sign a new contract with RB Leipzig, containing a gentleman's agreement for a smooth departure in a year or two, but realistically the 21-year-old striker has chosen wisely to reject Arsenal and other suitors.

For Mikel Arteta and his Gunners, it's a blow after missing out on one of Europe's foremost attacking talents and a profile that would have dovetailed into the system and culture at the Emirates. But Arsenal have not risen to a position as one of Europe's true elite without weathering adversity, showcasing their fluidness and wherewithal in the market.

Take Douglas Luiz, for example. In 2022, Arsenal's failed trilogy of bids for the Aston Villa star proved to be a blow but the club did not throw hail mary at a subpar alternative, instead biding their time, adding some depth with Jorginho five months down the line before signing Declan Rice from West Ham United for £105m one year later. How's that gone?

Arsenal hold talks for Premier League midfielder

Defensive midfield has also been a priority position, landing a partner to allow Rice to perform in a more free-roaming central role. Thomas Partey is set to depart. In January 2023 Arsenal saw an offer of £70m rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion for Moises Caicedo, who now plays for struggling Chelsea.

Arsenal have waited patiently for the right No. 6 to come along, and indeed, if reports are to be believed, Arteta is finally moving to complete his midfield, with Everton's Amadou Onana now of a vested interest.

According to Everton correspondent Joe Thomas, Arsenal have made contact with the Merseyside club to discuss Onana's transfer on the day of the summer window's official opening.

Clearly, the €60m (£51m)-valued midfielder is at the top of Arteta and Edu Gaspar's shopping list...

Amadou Onana's Everton career in numbers

Arsenal's much-vaunted progress under Arteta has been something short of remarkable. The north London outfit have become the exemplar of resurgence that fellow Premier League heavyweights are seeking to emulate.

And for all of Arsenal's slick, suffocating style of football, the ability to hit the mark with near-unerring accuracy in the transfer market is the true marker of their success.

Onana, while not always enjoying the highest of highs with Everton, has been identified because of his distinctive skill set. He has been weighed, measured and analysed. Tough-tackling, tenacious and deceptively dynamic, the 22-year-old could be the perfect balancing force to settle the engine room.

Described as a "powerhouse" by journalist Antonio Mango, Onana signed for Everton from Lille in a £33.5m deal back in August 2022, opting for Goodison Park despite West Ham previously agreeing a fee.

The Belgium international completed 37 appearances across all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring three goals, and while he only started 23 times in the top flight, his robust, action-packed style of play would undoubtedly give Arsenal that missing piece.

Premier League 23/24: Amadou Onana vs Thomas Partey Stat Amadou Onana Thomas Partey Matches played 30 14 Matches started 23 9 Goals 2 0 Pass completion 85% 90% Touches per game 45.4 52.4 Key passes per game 0.6 0.4 Tackles per game 2.4 1.0 Recoveries per game 5.3 4.0 Dribbles per game 0.4 (60%) 0.6 (82%) Duels won per game 6.0 (66%) 2.6 (52%) All stats via Sofascore

When comparing his seasonal statistics to those of Partey's - who is 31 - it immediately becomes clear that the Toffees player would bring more life and energy to the team - with more accurate and commanding defensive qualities to boot.

Moreover, it's important to remember that Onana plays in a counter-attacking system that does not emphasise high percentiles in possession. It's likely that Onana would actually have recorded greater passing crispness if the shoe were on the other foot.

All this would allow Rice to remain unshackled in his more diversified role above the basal layer of midfield. After all, analyst and Gunners fan Ben Mattinson has already started dreaming of the partnership, saying "imagine this monster next to Rice".

But the benefit to crafting that duo has already been covered ad nauseum; why are we forgetting the other linchpin in the Arsenal centre? It might be that Onana would make him virtually unplayable.

Imagine Amadou Onana & Martin Odegaard

No, not Mohamed Elneny. We're of course talking about captain fantastic Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian maestro has made a staggering impact on Arsenal's pursuit of prominence in recent years, scoring 26 goals and supplying 18 assists across the past two campaigns alone.

But that's only one element of Odegaard's skill set. As per FBref, the 25-year-old ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 2% for progressive passes, the top 11% for progressive carries and the top 18% for successful take-ons per 90.

He's no joke defensively either, averaging 1.4 tackles per game and completing 4.5 ball recoveries per match across his 35 Premier League matches last season, as per Sofascore.

His partnership with Rice worked wonders, with the England international working with unrelenting energy and combative might to create an immense level of synergy and zap. But, as stated, Rice is probably better placed in the centre of the park, as opposed to a more cemented holding midfield role, with Sofascore displaying the astounding amount of ground covered in the Premier League during his first year at the Emirates.

By deploying Onana at the bottom of the engine room, Arsenal would indeed offer one of the game's most balanced and effective midfield units.

The £100k-per-week Evertonian, after all, ranks among the top 8% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles and the top 6% for aerial duels won per 90.

Arteta and Edu simply have to make it happen. Patience is a virtue and the Gunners have embodied as such over recent years. But now is the time for incisive action to consolidate their position at the forefront of the Premier League and make steps toward reaching the pinnacle of Europe.