Following another season in which they came agonizingly close to dethroning Manchester City from atop the Premier League table, Arsenal started their transfer window in rather slow fashion.

However, over the last week or so, the Gunners have started to make moves in the market.

Last Thursday, they welcomed 18-year-old goalkeeper Lucas Nygaard to the club, and yesterday made David Raya's deal a permanent one.

It looks like there is even more to come in the immediate future. Based on recent reports, Edu Gaspar and Co are getting closer to securing the services of an exciting young talent who could signal the end of Oleksandr Zinchenko's time as a first-team regular.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are still incredibly keen on Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori and have now entered into talks with the Serie A side over his transfer.

Romano has claimed that the defender has "no issues" with the contract on offer from the Gunners and that the move is "up to the clubs now."

The Italian journalist does not mention a potential price, but a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia has revealed that the deal will cost the North Londoners around €53m, which is about £45m.

It's certainly not cheap, but given how well he played last season and his versatility, it may prove to be a more than fair price in time - although it's not good news for Zinchenko.

How Calafiori could replace Zinchenko

Now, there may be some out there unsure as to how a player who has just starred at centre-back for Italy at the European Championships could be the player to replace Zinchenko at left-back. However, when we consider his career to date, it becomes clear that he's more than capable of taking on that challenge.

In fact, across his career, he has started 49 games at left-back and 43 at centre-back while also making nine starts in left midfield and two at right-back.

This impressive versatility and ability to play on the left is not just a bonus for the 6 foot 2 "monster," as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, but a requirement if he wants to make a significant impact at Arsenal, as with William Saliba and Gabriel helping the club create the best defence in the league last season, a place in central defence is unlikely to be available.

So, if the 22-year-old star is set to challenge the Ukrainian international for a place at left-back, how do the pair's underlying numbers compare?

Unfortunately for the former Manchester City man, while he does come out ahead in some metrics, such as non-penalty expected goals and assists, progressive passes and carries, and tackles, he's a clear second-best in most others.

Calafiori vs Zinchenko Stats per 90 Calafiori Zinchenko Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.10 0.15 Non-Penalty Goals 0.07 0.04 Assists 0.16 0.09 Progressive Passes 3.69 11.7 Progressive Carries 1.08 2.23 Passing Accuracy 89.6% 87.9% Goal-Creating Actions 0.31 0.27 Tackles 1.81 2.55 Blocks 1.46 0.95 Interceptions 1.94 1.04 Clearances 2.85 1.27 Successful Take-Ons 0.50 0.32 Ball Recoveries 7.46 5.59 Aerial Duels Won 2.31 1.27 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Season

For example, the "sensational" Italian, as dubbed by Mattinson, scores more actual non-penalty goals, provides more actual assists, maintains a higher passing accuracy, produces more goal-creating actions, makes more blocks, interceptions and clearances, wins more aerial duels, completes more take-ons, and completes more ball recoveries as well, all per 90.

Ultimately, while Zinchenko has had moments of genuine quality in an Arsenal shirt over the last couple of seasons, he looks to be a clear second-best to Calafiori, and while that's not great for his prospects, the Gunners look like they are getting their hands on an incredibly exciting up-and-coming defender.