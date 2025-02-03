Arsenal are set for a busy final 24 hours of the transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to trim or add to his squad for the second half of the Premier League campaign, and now they have held talks over a potential exit.

Arsenal transfer latest

Currently second in the Premier League, Arsenal are looking to add more firepower to their ranks in the closing stages of the January transfer window.

Arteta's side have already had one bid for Ollie Watkins turned down by Aston Villa but could yet return with another as Villa close in on deals for Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio.

Meanwhile, the Gunners also remain in talks to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich after the teenager was left out of his side's 4-3 win over Holstein Kiel over the weekend, with Manchester United another side looking to capitalise on his potential availability.

Elsewhere, they have been reportedly offered Victor Boniface after his move to Saudi Arabia fell through, though Evan Ferguson is now off the table as he closes in on a loan move to West Ham.

There could still be exits too, with Oleksandr Zinchenko among those linked with a move away from the club before the window slams shut after the Ukrainian has slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal may keep hold of Kieran Tierney, even though the Scot has agreed a pre-contract to re-join Celtic upon expiry of his deal this summer. Now, a new club have held talks over potentially signing another Arsenal man before the deadline.

Brazilian giants want "top" Arsenal midfielder

That comes according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Flamengo have now approached Arsenal over a potential "immediate" move to sign Jorginho ahead of the new season beginning in Brazil.

The Italian arrived two years ago in a £12m deal from Chelsea, and though he has not been a regular under Arteta, he has been a key squad player for the Gunners.

Jorginho since arriving at Arsenal (Premier League) Appearances 48 Starts 25 Goals 0 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 4

He was hailed by teammate Declan Rice in 2024 for his ability to help control games for the Gunners, with the Arsenal record signing labelling him a "top" player.

"How he controls games he has qualities that other players do not have. Playing in the same position he does stuff at such a high quality and over these years he has been a top player."

Now, Romano reveals that Flamengo "met with Arsenal to ask Jorginho to leave and join then with immediate effect", but that Arsenal "rejected" the deal, with the report adding that there is "no chance" for Jorginho to leave this month.

This summer may be a different story though, with Jorginho's £110,000 a week deal coming to an end at the end of the season and Flamengo likely to once again be chasing his services.

With Arsenal strongly linked with a move for Sverre Nypan, a changing of the guard could lie ahead in north London, but not until the summer.