Arsenal have held talks over signing a "generational talent", with his price tag reportedly dropping by around £10 million as manager Mikel Arteta and interim sporting director Jason Ayto sense a potentially golden opportunity.

Arsenal active in January as Arteta aims to bolster squad

The Gunners are looking at the January transfer market as a possible solution to strengthen key areas, with both Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka out for an extended period after sustaining serious injuries.

Jesus ruptured his ACL during Arsenal's defeat to Man United in the FA Cup on penalties, ruling the Brazilian out for the rest of 2024/2025, while Saka is expected to be out until March following hamstring surgery.

This has prompted Arsenal to target a new attacker in January, with Arteta recently confirming that the Premier League title hopefuls are indeed in the market for an extra forward.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Aston Villa (home) Today Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22

"Yes, for sure, because we lost two big players - Bukayo, who could be out for up to three months, and then Gabby, who will be out for a long, long, long time," said Arteta on Arsenal's pursuit of another attacking player.

"We are going to try [in this window] for sure. We are actively looking. We will try. Let's see what we can get."

In the last seven days alone, RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, Marseille's Elye Wahi, Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres and Juventus star Dušan Vlahović have stood out as strikers linked with January moves to Arsenal, while it is also believed that the club are eager to add more young talents to their roster.

David Ornstein of The Athletic backed their interest in Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan earlier this week, and the 18-year-old is currently standing out as one of Norway's most exciting rising stars.

Nypan, who chalked up eight goals and 10 assists in all competitions across the 2024 campaign for Rosenborg, is understandably attracting attention from Europe's elite - and that includes Arteta's side.

Arsenal hold talks to sign Sverre Nypan after £10m price drop

Reports had claimed that the Norway Under-21 international would cost around £20 million, but that is believed to have now dropped by around 50 per cent.

Indeed, according to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal have held talks with Rosenborg over signing Nypan, who will command a £10 million price tag, and there is real confidence at the Emirates that they're in pole position for the teenager.

Man United and Man City are also in the mix, but as things stand, it is Arsenal who believe they're out in front. Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Benfica have also initiated discussions over the midfielder, while Tottenham, Brighton and Newcastle are monitoring the situation closely.

In a further boost, Ornstein has separately claimed that Nypan would love to make a move to Arsenal.

“Nypan is a truly generational talent," said a Norwegian scout to The Mail. "If he continues to play like this, it’s very likely he’ll move within a year."