Arsenal have held talks with a prolific striker's representatives ahead of the looming January transfer window, and it is believed a winter deal could well be on the cards for him, as manager Mikel Arteta searches for an adept Kai Havertz alternative.

Arsenal return to scoring form with 3-0 Champions League win over Monaco

The Gunners had failed to score from open play since late November in the build up to their Champions League clash with Monaco on Wednesday, but their reliance on set-plays was finally put to bed as Arsenal ran out 3-0 victors over the Ligue 1 side in north London.

Bukayo Saka's brace and a late flick at the near post from Havertz sealed an all-important three points for Arsenal, who are firmly in contention to automatically qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds, with Arsenal creating many opportunities in the final third.

In truth, the Gunners could have racked up many more goals on the night, and while Arteta was thrilled by his side's overall display, the Spaniard admitted in his post-match press conference that Arsenal should've bagged a few more.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4

"Yeah, we should have obviously scored four or five in the first half," said Arteta on Arsenal's win over Monaco.

"This wasn’t the case and this is the Champions League. The level of opposition is really high. The way they play, they create quite a chaos, because there are so many players inside and the moment that you are not very well organised or neat in possession, the first two, three passes, you're gonna struggle against them, but we will work on that situation. We scored the second one, after the game was in our control. I think the subs helped us as well in the right moments, so overall very positive."

Unfortunately for Gabriel Jesus, despite his assist for Saka's opening goal, Monaco was another stark reminder that the £265,000-per-week striker isn't an answer for Arteta in terms of goalscoring.

Jesus missed two gaping chances running in on goal during the first-half, with Monaco keeper Radoslaw Majecki denying him through point-blank saves on both occasions as the former Man City star held his head in his hands.

Arsenal hold talks with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic's agents ahead of January

A lot of pressure is on Havertz to deliver the goods amid Jesus' mis-firing form, prompting Arsenal to look at potential new striker options in the build up to January.

Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, who helped his side bury Man City in the Champions League last night with their opening goal against Pep Guardiola's side in Turin, is a rumoured target for Arteta.

Arsenal believe Vlahovic would be an "ideal" striker to fit Arteta's mould, something echoed by journalist Rudy Galetti, who shared his own update on their interest in the Serbia international in an article for TEAMtalk.

It is believed Arsenal have held talks with Vlahovic's agents ahead of January, and the prospect of him transferring clubs next month is entirely possible, with the 24-year-old out of contract in 2026.

Juve won't let him go on the cheap, though, considering he's been the Old Lady's star player with 10 goals in 18 appearances this term. It is believed they're asking for around £58 million, regardless of his contract situation, so interim Arsenal transfer chief Jason Ayto and managing director Richard Garlick will have to dig deep into the Arsenal coffers.

"I’ve been saying it for a long time," said former Juventus forward Roberto Boninsegna in praise of Vlahovic.

"He’s strong, massive, he fills up front, he’s a reference, he’s a ‘left-footer’ full of courage. A good centre-forward."