Arsenal have held talks with the agents of a £60 million Brazil striker and new transfer target, coming after he scored 25 goals in all competitions last season.

Edu and Arteta exploring market to sign new Arsenal forward

An array of new attacking options and many interesting names have been linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium this summer, but sporting director Edu Gaspar is yet to officially get one over the line.

A lot of the noise coming out of north London in the past fortnight has been centred around Arsenal's ongoing talks over a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, which has dragged on for quite a long time now.

Once, or if, Mikel Arteta sees his compatriot sign for Arsenal before deadline day - the Spaniard may be hoping he can bring in one more forward option. Indeed, a striker has long been viewed by some critics as the final missing piece of the jigsaw at London Colney.

Arsenal were rumoured to hold a serious interest in Ivan Toney as far back as 12 months ago, and have been regularly tipped to move for a striker ever since.

After Toney, Edu was tipped to bid for Victor Osimhen of Napoli, while Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres has also been on Arsenal's radar. Even Dominic Solanke was linked with an Arsenal move, before he opted to join their north London rivals Tottenham for a total fee of around £65 million.

Gyökeres vs Solanke Stats (per 90) Gyökeres Solanke Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.82 0.55 Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 1.05 0.54 Progressive Passes 1.57 1.63 Progressive Carries 3.52 1.41 Shots 3.37 2.87 Shots on Target 1.64 0.95 Shot-Creating Actions 4.08 2.14 Goal-Creating Actions 0.65 0.16 Successful Take-Ons 2.10 1.06 Aerial Duels Won 1.91 2.63 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 League Season

Last season, Kai Havertz impressed in a makeshift centre-forward role, with the German putting himself ahead of Gabriel Jesus in Arteta's pecking order. However, reports suggest that Arsenal are still very much open to the idea of bringing in a new number nine.

Arsenal hold talks with Evanilson agents in search for forward

According to HITC, it is believed FC Porto striker and two-cap Brazil international Evanilson is now turning heads in north London.

Indeed, Arsenal have apparently held talks with Evanilson through his agents, following the 24-year-old's exceptional haul of 25 goals in all competitions for Porto last season.

However, the Gunners are not the only Premier League side registering their interest in Evanilson, as Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United and West Ham have all done the same.

There are two other English sides currently above Arsenal in the race for him as well. Both Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth are the only sides to have formalised their interest in the South American marksman, who is rumoured to command a price tag of around £60 million.