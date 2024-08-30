Arsenal have held talks with a £60 million striker via his agents, as sporting director Edu Gaspar and the club plot a deadline day bid.

Arsenal linked with new striker after Mikel Merino and Neto

The north Londoners have been very busy over these final few days of the window, sealing an official deal for midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad following weeks of speculation and talks.

The Spain international will wear Arsenal's number 23 shirt and could make his Premier League debut against Brighton, with manager Mikel Arteta expressing his delight at Merino's arrival.

“Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility," said Arteta on signing Merino.

"He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now. Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality.

“As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament. We are delighted to welcome Mikel and his family to the club and can’t wait to start working with him.”

Arsenal have also reached a verbal agreement to sign Neto from Bournemouth as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, according to Fabrizio Romano, but the move will only happen if they can't agree a deal for Joan Garcia of Espanyol.

The Gunners are showcasing real ambition in these final 24 hours of the summer window, with Arsenal also on the lookout for new late forward options after selling Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace for around £30 million.

Eddie Nketiah's all-time stats for Arsenal in all competitions Appearances 168 Goals 38 Assists 7 Bookings 12 Red Cards 1 Minutes played 7,000 via Transfermarkt

A few interesting names have been linked, but a far more familiar face in Brentford striker Ivan Toney is apparently back on Edu's agenda this deadline day.

Arsenal hold talks with Toney as Edu plots deadline day bid

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have held late talks with Toney via his agents, CAA Stellar, and they're seriously considering a bid to sign the 28-year-old - who is also attracting interest from Chelsea as Enzo Maresca's side search for a striker.

Edu and Arteta are apparently weighing up a £50 million bid to sign Toney, who represented England at Euro 2024 earlier this summer, but other reports suggest that the Bees could hold out for as much as £60 million.

However, since then, it has been revealed that a deal has been agreed between Brentford and Al Ahli for Toney.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Toney today, as his contract situation could potentially force Thomas Frank and co to ponder a lower price tag.