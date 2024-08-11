Arsenal have held talks with one Premier League club over selling a £100,000-per-week player, as the north Londoners set their demands and attempt to trim Mikel Arteta's squad before the new season kicks off next weekend.

Players who could be sold by Arsenal after Nketiah

Striker Eddie Nketiah is thought to be edging nearer a move to Marseille, with the Englishman reportedly agreeing to a pay-cut so he can seal a move to Ligue 1.

Nketiah scored five goals in 27 Premier League appearances last season, finding opportunities in Arteta's starting eleven fairly hard to come by, with both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus ahead of him in the pecking order.

This has opened the door for him to potentially leave the Emirates Stadium in search of more game time, with Marseille seen as the most likely landing spot for Nketiah as things stand.

The 25-year-old could well join Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mason Greenwood and Ismael Kone in swapping England for Marseille this summer, but it is believed a few more Arsenal players are likely to attract interest before deadline day.

Midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe stands out as Arsenal's most high-profile exit of the summer so far, recently completing a £35 million move to Fulham, which is a club-record fee for Marco Silva's side.

Smith Rowe's Arsenal stats (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 115 Goals 18 Assists 13 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Minutes played 5,846 (via Transfermarkt)

After Nketiah and Smith-Rowe, it has been reported that Thomas Partey, Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney and Jakub Kiwior are other first team players who could leave Arsenal this summer too.

Partey is 31-years-old and in the final 12 months of his contract, while Ramsdale lost his place to first choice goalkeeper David Raya last season. Uncertainty surrounds Kiwior following Riccardo Calafiori's signing, and it is believed Arsenal have told Tierney he is free to leave, after the Scotsman spent last term on loan at Real Sociedad.

Winger Reiss Nelson appears to be up for sale at Arsenal as well. The 24-year-old started just once in the Premier League last season, making 15 appearances in total, and he's unlikely to feature much more than that next season if he does stay.

Arsenal hold talks with Leicester City over selling Reiss Nelson

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Arsenal have held talks with Leicester City over selling Nelson recently.

However, the Gunners' price demands have put them off. It is claimed they're demanding around £20 million to let the forward leave north London, a fee which has forced the Foxes to turn away in pursuit of alternative targets.

While their £20m valuation has turned Leicester and other clubs away, Arteta's side are anticipating late interest in Nelson from both Europe and domestically. The £100,000-per-week player came through Arsenal's Hale End academy, first making his senior debut all the way back in 2017 against Chelsea in the Community Shield under Arsene Wenger.