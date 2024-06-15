Arsenal could hijack a major club's move for one £34 million striker, and they're currently holding talks with super agent Kia Joorabchian over making it happen.

Edu and Arteta looking to sign striker for Arsenal

The Gunners are reliably reported to be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer, with manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu looking to add more firepower up front.

Arteta is keen on bringing in a young partner for Kai Havertz, who really impressed in a makeshift forward role under the Spaniard after a slow start. Arsenal scored 90-plus goals in the Premier League last term, falling just short of clinching a first title in 20 years, but it remains the case that a new striker is firmly on the agenda.

Arsenal's top scorers last season (all comps) Player Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Edu unfortunately missed out on a deal for highly-rated young striker Benjamin Sesko, after multiple reports linking Arsenal with a move for the Slovenian. Sesko had an offer from Arsenal to join, but he instead opted to pen a new deal at Leipzig and remain in Germany for the time being.

Arsenal have turned to alternatives, and it is believed that Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee is among the options considered by Edu. The Dutchman, who racked up 12 goals and seven assists in all competitions, helping his side qualify for the Champions League, could leave for the value of his £34 million release clause.

AC Milan are thought to be really pursuing Zirkzee's signature, though. Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claims the Rossoneri have been working on a deal "for months".

"Let me clarify one thing on Joshua Zirkzee. AC Milan are the clear frontrunners for the Dutch striker," said Romano earlier this week.

"AC Milan have been working on this deal for months. They did a very good job in anticipating the market because Milan started working on this deal at the end of 2023.

"In January, February, March, they started building everything around the player. They have an agreement almost done on the salary. Days ago, they communicated to Bologna that they will trigger the buy option clause for Joshua Zirkzee in case they can agree a deal with player and agents."

Arsenal in talks with Joorabchian as they consider Zirkzee hijack

Any club moving in now would be hijacking Milan, and that is apparently what Arsenal could do.

According to HITC, Milan are struggling to reach an agreement with the forward, and Zirkzee's agent Joorabchian is currently holding talks with Arsenal as an alternative destination.

Arsenal and other interested English sides want Zirkzee to wait and think about his next landing spot, but Milan are frantically attempting to get him over the line. The Gunners could have time, as it is believed his £34m clause doesn't actually kick in until 1st July.