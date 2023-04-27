Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been questioned by Gunners legend Ian Wright for an incident in the opening minutes of the game on Wednesday.

Where did it all go wrong for Arsenal?

After what has been a sensational season, on the whole, for Mikel Arteta's side, Wednesday night was certainly one to forget up at the Eithad Stadium.

The Gunners' hopes of lifting the Premier League title took a huge blow as Pep Guardiola's men flexed their experience in the business end of the season.

It is by no means over for Arsenal with just a matter of weeks remaining, however, Manchester City's two games in hand leave the north London side vulnerable at the top.

The game in Manchester offered Arteta's men minimal opportunities to get their name on the scoresheet with the away side registering just two shots on Ederson's goal (via SofaScore).

And it was apparent former England and Arsenal striker, Wright, was left confused about some of the decision-making from the current Arsenal striker, Jesus.

Indeed, speaking on Match of the Day on Wednesday night, Wright questioned the £265k-per-week forward's' positioning as he failed to provide Bukayo Saka with an option inside the box when Arsenal broke inside the opening minutes:

(21:55) "What it was, it's the only way you're going to get something off them and when you look where Jesus is here and this is the only way Arsenal are going to get something, any kind of half chance.

"And they did finally break through at one stage and then you look at that and then you see that's where you want your striker because you're not going to get too many opportunities where you're going to be able to break into City and do that and that is why when you get the opportunity - that was five minutes in - you've got to try and take it to get them on the back foot."

Did Jesus perform poorly against his former side?

Having missed the first meeting between these two sides earlier in the campaign through injury, this was the first time the Brazilian will have faced his former side.

It has been an impressive opening campaign in north London for Jesus with the striker netting nine league goals and providing six assists in an injury-riddled season (via Transfermarkt).

However, Wednesday night was not a game that the Brazilian will look back on fondly with a clear lack of input on his return back to the Etihad.

Throughout the game, Jesus only managed to record 28 touches of the ball and lost possession on nine occasions (via SofaScore).

But it was his efforts up top which will be most frustrating for the striker as he failed to record a single shot during the entirety of the game.

His lack of input on the game saw Arteta take him off after 80 minutes which is perhaps a wise decision with the Gunners needing to end the season strongly after the defeat on Wednesday.

Jesus has had a promising campaign at the Emirates, however, in a game against such fierce opponents, it is apparent Wright was wanting more out of the Arsenal number nine.