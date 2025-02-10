Arsenal have now identified a "superstar" as their top striker target for the summer, and there is a belief a deal could be done for £55m, according to a report.

Gunners keen on a new striker

The Gunners attempted to bring in a new striker during the January transfer window, but they were unable to get a deal done for a reasonable price, with Aston Villa demanding a fee above £80m for Ollie Watkins.

Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko are also well-known targets for Mikel Arteta, but the former was understandably unavailable in the January transfer window, with Newcastle United not yet in a position where they have to sell the Sweden international.

On the other hand, a report has revealed the north Londoners have already started work on securing a pre-summer deal for Sesko, as the Slovenian has a gentleman's agreement to leave RB Leipzig either this year or in 2026.

Related Arsenal keen on "special" £25m ace who's now available to sign this summer The Gunners have set their sights on a hot prospect, who is being targeted by some of Europe's top clubs.

The Sunday Mirror have now dropped a new update on Arsenal's striker pursuit (via Football London), reporting Isak and Sesko are at the top of their wish list for the summer transfer window.

However, it is the Leipzig star who is viewed as the ideal target, with a deal deemed more of a realistic possibility as there is a belief he has a £55m release clause included in his contract with the German club.

Not only is Arteta keen to bring in a new striker, he is also set to sign a back-up goalkeeper and central midfielder, with Spain international Martin Zubimendi wanted from Real Sociedad.

Arsenal's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (a) February 15th West Ham United (h) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (a) February 26th Manchester United (a) March 9th Chelsea (h) March 16th

Sesko on fire in the Bundesliga

It is little wonder Arsenal are so keen on the Slovenia international, given that he is in fantastic form in the Bundesliga, picking up six goals and one assist in his last eight outings.

Such is the 21-year-old's ability, he has been lauded as a "superstar" by HITC's Graeme Bailey, so it is exciting news the Gunners are now positioning themselves to get a deal done in the summer.

Although Leipzig crashed out the Champions League, the starlet also put in some impressive performances in the competition this season, bagging four goals in eight group games.

Given the youngster's potential, a fee of £55m seems reasonable, so the Gunners should continue to monitor Sesko's performances between now and the end of the season, before launching a move.

Although Kai Havertz has impressed at times this season, there are justified concerns about whether Arteta's side can go all the way in the Premier League and Champions League without an out-and-out striker, and Sesko certainly fits the bill in that regard.