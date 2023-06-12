Arsenal continue to be linked with the Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan as speculation remains over his future with the Premier League champions.

Will Gundogan leave Man City?

The Gunners were frustratingly pipped to the Premier League title by City in a season that offered a lot of encouragement for Mikel Arteta's men.

Having missed out on their first league title in almost 20 years, this summer will offer Arteta and Edu Gaspar an exciting prospect to make a real statement.

Pep Guardiola's men ended up taking the title by just five points as they ended the campaign on 89 points.

Over their two games against the eventual champions, Arsenal conceded six points having lost both home and away to City.

With this in mind, the summer transfer window could be crucial if Arsenal are to turn the tide in the Premier League and dethrone City over the coming years.

And one player who has been linked with a potential move from the Etihad to the Emirates is Gundogan as his contract enters its final weeks.

Indeed, David Ornstein has suggested the Gunners are going to make an attempt to sign the German who has recently gotten his hands on the treble at City.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, presenter Terry Flewers has been left excited by the prospect of the 32-year-old potentially joining the Gunners:

"Yes, he's older. On Twitter, there is like an obsession with 'buy young'. It's not how real football works; you need that mix that, balance and that blend."

"This rumour of Arsenal is just not going away. Let's be honest. It's not going away."

"Arsenal are saying they're interested and they want to be kept informed. I believe that is Arsenal playing this down. They just don't want to be seen as losing out on targets.

"I believe Arsenal are going to offer him a big deal. I believe Arsenal are also going to try hard to sign this player. David Ornstein doesn't report on deals that don't really hold any order or any credence."

How much does Ilkay Gundogan earn?

It has been a season to remember for Gundogan who has not only captained City but played a huge role in some of the goals he has scored along the way to their historic treble.

The German has featured in a staggering 51 games for City this season where he has been able to return 11 goals and seven assists across all competitions (via Transfermarkt).

His displays have seen him receive a lot of praise this season with The Guardian's Will Unwin labelling him a "genius" following their victory at Goodison Park.

Gundogan is currently believed to be earning in the region of £140k-per-week at City currently but reports would suggest the champions are looking to offer him a new deal.

Having seen Arsenal improve dramatically last season on the back of the signings of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, City will surely be keen to do everything they can to avoid potentially losing yet another star to the Gunners.

Especially after the season which Gundogan has enjoyed at City.