Arsenal are reportedly plotting moves ahead of the summer transfer window, with just one game remaining of an eventful 2022/23 campaign for the Gunners.

Everything looked on course for Mikel Arteta to deliver the club their first Premier League title since 2004, however poor form over the final two months of the season dealt the north Londoners a resounding blow to their hopes.

Squad depth has undoubtedly been a contributing factor to Arsenal’s inability to secure the title, with defensive injuries back in March proving that some members of the squad are irreplaceable.

A host of players have been linked with a potential move to the Emirates this summer, as Arteta’s side aim to recharge and refuel ahead of next season with essential additions.

The latest report links a Premier League ace to the club, who is soon to be out of contract at his current club.

What’s the latest on Ilkay Gundogan to Arsenal?

As reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein earlier this week, Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan is a player wanted by Arsenal.

The report suggests the club are “trying to sign” the German, stating that Arteta wants the midfielder should Granit Xhaka depart this summer.

Speculation remains that the 32-year-old could still stay at City, or even venture to sign for Spanish champions Barcelona, with contract talks being the deciding factor.

What could Ilkay Gundogan bring to Arsenal?

The five-time Premier League champion has had a decorated career in European football and has shown this season that his time is far from nearing an end, leading City to a potential treble-winning campaign.

Speaking to the media at the end of last month following City’s decisive win over Arsenal, Pep Guardiola lauded the £140k-per-week midfielder as being “exceptional in all senses” - as per the Daily Mail.

The midfielder could act as significant competition or even an upgrade on Thomas Partey, who has lacked in the areas that the Gelsenkirchen-born player has excelled in that could take Arteta’s midfield to the next level.

Scoring eight goals and registering four assists, as per Sofascore, the 32-year-old contributes going forward far more than the Ghanaian, who has been inconsistent for Arsenal as of late as highlighted by the fact that Arteat dropped him for the clashes with Newcastle, Chelsea and Brighton.

Strong competition for places in Arsenal’s midfield would only raise performance and could benefit the likes of Partey to induce consistency therefore positively impacting the squad.

Despite the former Atletico star being a more defensively skilled deep-midfielder - as shown through his season average of 2.1 tackles per game - City’s skipper could arguably suit Arteta’s set-up more, especially if further rumours to capture the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo in the summer prevail.

Depth in all areas is essential for a side battling at the summit of the Premier League and the Champions League, as the Gunners will be next season.

Welcoming a player that has made over 500 career appearances in Europe and competed amongst the best, would only add to the young squad’s missing attributes in the experience department.

An experienced player still operating at his prime is a filter that not many can deliver, however, the prospect of capturing a figure with exactly that is something Arsenal could not pass on.