Arsenal will hope that manager Mikel Arteta's relationship with Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan can help them sign him this summer, according to reports.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners are attempting to seriously reinforce Arteta's options in the transfer market this summer, coming after they narrowly missed out on their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years to Pep Guardiola.

City are chasing an historic treble and thwarted Arsenal's attempts to win the 2022/2023 domestic crown, and a result, it's back to the drawing board for transfer chief Edu.

The north Londoners will be attempting to shore up key areas in preparation for another challenge next year, with Edu confirming back in April that plans are well and truly underway.

"Our planning has already been done," said the Brazilian to ESPN (via 90min).It has already reached the owners. Now, we're taking things step by step. We're focused on how we will finish the season, but we've put in the planning and I'm very excited."

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their midfield options above all, it would seem, with reports suggesting they could make multiple signings in the middle of the park.

Man City star Gundogan, as well as both Declan Rice (West Ham) and Moises Caicedo (Brighton), are believed to be attracting Arteta's interest.

According to a report by The Evening Standard and journalist Simon Collings, Arsenal are indeed chasing multiple midfield options, with Gundogan being targeted.

Barcelona are also an attractive option for the player, but the north Londoners "will hope" Arteta's relationship with Gundogan can strengthen their hand and help Arsenal sign him.

The pair worked together previously at City when Arteta was Guardiola's assistant coach and the Spaniard played a key role in convincing both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to sign last summer.

Who is Ilkay Gundogan?

If the German doesn't put pen to paper on fresh terms at City, he will be available as a free agent at the end of this month, potentially making him a hot commodity.

Gundogan has been crucial at Eastlands these last few months, most recently scoring a brace at Wembley to help City beat Man United to an FA Cup triumph.

His heroics mean the Blues are still on for a treble with the 32-year-old having also been lauded for his spark further forward.

BBC analyst Statman Dave has called Gundogan a "creator" in City's midfield and we believe he could be a stellar signing for Arsenal.