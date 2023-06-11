Arsenal bringing in Ilkay Gundogan this summer on a free transfer from Manchester City would be an 'exciting' deal for the club, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ilkay Gundogan?

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are said to be 'pursuing a move' for Manchester City captain Gundogan, whose £140k-a-week contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to run out this summer.

The 32-year-old has worked with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta in the past and it is believed that he could be tempted by the possibility of linking up with the Spaniard again heading into 2023/24.

90min report that Barcelona are also keen on the Germany international and he may be open to the fresh challenge and opportunity to live in Spain with his family.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hasn't given up hope of keeping Gundogan and gave an update on his future in the aftermath of the Citizens' 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup final last weekend where the player bagged a brace, as per BBC Sport, stating: "He knows what I think. (Football director) Txiki (Begiristain) is working on it (a new contract). Hopefully he can be successful."

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has agreed personal terms with Manchester City ahead of a potential move to the club, which may signal that the Sky Blues are looking to replace Gundogan in the off-season, as per talkSPORT.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks Arsenal would be pulling off a coup if they were able to attract Gundogan to north London this summer.

Brown told FFC: "It may, from City's point of view, not depend on them getting Kovacic if he's allowed to leave. It really depends on where Gundogan sees his future, but I think it'd be quite an exciting one if Arsenal could pull that off."

What have Ilkay Gundogan's stats been like this season?

Gundogan has been in fine form for Manchester City this campaign as they close in on what would be a historic treble comprising the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League if they can defeat Inter Milan on Saturday in Istanbul.

In 2022/23, the 32-year-old has made 50 appearances in all competitions for his current employers, registering 11 goals and seven assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Leading by example, WhoScored shows that Gundogan maintained a pass success rate of 88.2% in the Premier League this term, demonstrating his constant reliability in the engine room for Manchester City.

As per FBRef, Gundogan has also completed 124 shot-creating actions this campaign, contributing heavily to attacking phases of play for his side.

Arsenal will look to build from a position of strength looking ahead to 2023/24 and Gundogan would be a world-class addition to boost Arteta's midfield options.