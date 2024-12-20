Arsenal chiefs are becoming real fans of a prolific striker, and it is believed the Gunners have been told by intermediaries that they can sign him for a relatively cheap transfer fee.

Arsenal targeting fresh attacking additions for Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta's side have struggled to score from open play in the Premier League lately, often against sides deploying a resolute low-block, but encouraging cup wins over the likes of AS Monaco and Crystal Palace recently show that they just need to be more clinical.

On their best day, Arsenal are imperious going forward, but can sometimes lack that ruthless cutting edge to put certain teams away.

Gabriel Jesus has been criticised a lot over the first half of 2024/2025, with the Brazil international sealing a much-needed confidence boost by sealing a ruthless hat-trick in Arsenal's 3-2 win over Palace on Wednesday.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15

Arsenal have been linked with an array of top strikers in recent weeks, most notably Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, with Jesus bagging just four goals in all competitions this season.

Interim sporting director Jason Ayto and managing director Richard Garlick, following Edu's resignation last month, are reportedly in the market for a potential new number nine following a barren 24/25 overall for Jesus.

Arsenal have held talks with Vlahovic's representatives ahead of a potential winter swoop, according to some reports, but it is also claimed that the north Londoners have their sights set on a new winger as well.

Gabriel Martinelli's performances have failed to hit their previous heights so far this campaign, while Leandro Trossard also hasn't replicated his stellar 2023/2024 return.

This has led Arsenal to consider a January move for West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus, as per reliable media sources like talkSPORT, but the Hammers won't be letting their star player go on the cheap mid-season.

There is a belief that West Ham could demand as much as £100 million to sell next month, with his £85 million release clause not active until the next summer window.

January is always an extremely tricky window to navigate, and star players often come at a premium. However, Arsenal could now have the chance to bring in a very in-form forward at a pretty reasonable price.

Arsenal told they can sign Manfred Ugalde for just £25 million

Indeed, due to a release clause in his contract, Spartak Moscow striker Manfred Ugalde is available for just £25 million - with Arsenal informed of this by agents who are reaching out to potential suitors.

The Costa Rica international is on an excellent run of form right now, scoring 16 goals in all competitions already, and this has attracted interest from the Emirates Stadium.

That is according to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, who also says Arsenal have been "impressed" by Ugalde and his excellent performances in Russia. However, they are by no means the only Premier League giants keeping an eye on the South American, with both Man City and Chelsea also taking a liking to the 22-year-old.

It is unclear whether Arsenal are set to move forward with any attempt for Ugalde right now, but it could represent a serious opportunity for Arteta and co.