Arsenal are now in talks to land a new face for Mikel Arteta, according to the reliable David Ornstein, with the Gunners chiefs advancing in discussions with the player.

Arsenal transfer latest

Despite an injury crisis in their front line, Arsenal are yet to make a signing this January, much to the frustration of their fans. They have been linked with several forwards this month as they look to continue their charge for the Premier League title.

Matheus Cunha is among those who have been most strongly tipped to move to north London before the window slams shut, though Wolves are keen to keep hold of their top goalscorer as they battle relegation from the top flight.

Meanwhile, the club have also been linked with a move for Benjamin Sesko, who has been in a rich vein of form for RB Leipzig. Like Wolves, however, Leipzig are not keen to lose one of their key men midway through the season, and a summer deal for the Slovenian forward is thought to be more likely despite the strong interest from the Gunners.

However, Arteta insisted that the club will continue to try and find a solution ahead of their win over Wolves.

"My opinion is clear that we lost two very very important players, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. So we lack goals, we lack people, we lack options in the frontline, it's clear," Arteta said.

"It is clear that in the period that we lost them, ideally we need some help. We were short already and now we are even shorter. The team still copes with that."

And while they remain on the hunt for who that player could be, they are advancing on another deal for Arteta.

Arsenal in advanced talks with "highly rated" talent

That is according to the reliable Ornstein, who points to Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan as the player in question. The teenage sensation has caught the eye of plenty of top clubs in recent months, but it is the Gunners who are seemingly moving to land Nypan.

As per Ornstein, relayed by GiveMeSport, while there is "no decision made" on his future, Arsenal are "advancing" in talks with Nypan's representatives.

"They're working on a deal to sign Sverre Nypan, a really highly rated Norwegian midfielder, 18 years old, from Rosenborg. They're advancing in talks with his representatives and club to club, nothing has been agreed. There's no decision made on his future. Others are interested in him, such as Girona in Spain, not Manchester City", he explained.

Still just 18 years old, Nypan has been dubbed a player with 'elite' potential by football analyst Ben Mattinson on X, and he grabbed eight goals and seven assists in his last season in Norwegian football.

Nypan in the Eliteserien Appearances 28 Goals 8 Assists 7 Minutes per goal contribution 140.9 Yellow Cards 2

With the Eliteserien running from April to December, he seems likely to move in what remains of this winter window rather than over the summer, which could mean that Arsenal are welcoming a new face to north London sooner rather than later.