Arsenal have been in "constant communication" to sign one star this summer, and are prepared to offer him a salary of £200,000-per-week to tempt him to north London.

Edu chasing new striker for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's side have enjoyed a fine run of scoring form domestically in the last two months. Their dramatic 2-1 win over Brentford took their impressive recent tally to 33 goals in their last eight Premier League matches, numbers which will have the likes of Liverpool and Man City concerned as they fiercely contend for the title.

Summer signing Kai Havertz has found form at just the right time, but according to recent reports, Arsenal's major improvement in the final third hasn't stopped Gunners chiefs from looking at new striker options.

Arsenal's top scorers this season Goals Bukayo Saka 13 Kai Havertz 8 Leandro Trossard 7 Declan Rice 6 Gabriel Martinelli 6

It is still Arsenal's intent to sign a new centre-forward this summer, and they've been repeatedly mentioned alongside a few big-name options. A link which refuses to go away is Brentford striker Ivan Toney, with the England international looking very likely to leave west London when the transfer window reopens.

Meanwhile, there is also the belief that Arsenal are major contenders to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen, with journalist Ben Jacobs saying that we cannot rule out Arteta's side despite the potentially expensive nature of his transfer.

“We still can't rule out Arsenal in the race for Osimhen," said Jacobs to GiveMeSport last month. "It’s also true that PSG have Osimhen very, very high on their list of targets and can move in the market because they will free up money due to Kylian Mbappe’s departure. I'm still told by sources that Osimhen’s priority is the Premier League, which is encouraging for Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Nigerian is set to be one of Europe's hottest property strikers in the marketwhen the transfer window reopens, coming after a scintillating few years in Serie A where has stood out as Italy's most prolific marksman.

Osimhen signed a new contract with Napoli earlier this season, which is thought to contain a £113 million release clause, and that is something which sporting director Edu and co may well consider.

Arsenal in "constant" talks with Osimhen

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have been in "constant communication" with Osimhen in regards to a potential transfer, and it is believed they're prepared to offer him a salary of around £200,000-per-week to sweeten the deal.

This would make the 25-year-old one of Arsenal's highest-paid players, but it's arguably worth the price considering Osimhen's prolific form over the last few years.

He's bagged a very impressive 72 goals in 125 appearances across all competitions for Napoli since he joined them from Lille, and these numbers point towards a number nine who knows full well where the net is.

£113m for a player of this ability could even be considered a pretty good price.