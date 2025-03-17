Arsenal are now keen on signing a record-breaking wonderkid, who has been left impressed by Mikel Arteta's project, but there could be competition for his services from Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to a report.

Gunners looking to strengthen in multiple areas

The Gunners have set their sights on targets in a number of key areas ahead of the summer transfer window, but it appears as though signing a new striker could be the first port of call for Arteta, given the widespread links to some top forwards.

Alexander Isak's stock is likely to have risen once again after scoring for Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final yesterday, helping the Magpies end their 70-year trophy drought with a 2-1 victory over Liverpool, and Arteta remains keen on the Sweden international.

In the same report it is detailed that Liverpool's Darwin Nunez is also now emerging as a surprise option, while targets in other positions include Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia and Real Sociedad central midfielder Martin Zubimendi.