Arsenal are believed to already be in contact over a possible £63 million signing for next year, as Edu Gaspar and the club's recruitment team look to jump ahead of rival suitors.

Arsenal spend under £100 million on five summer signings

Mikel Arteta and Edu will be very happy with how the club conducted their business over the summer, with five major signings brought in for under £100 million, not to mention a few marquee sales made on top of this.

David Raya signed from Brentford in a £27 million deal, which was a formality of his loan-with-obligation-to-buy move last year. After the Spaniard, Riccardo Calafiori swapped Bologna for the Premier League, with midfielder Mikel Merino also joining Arsenal later in the summer.

Arsenal managed two last-gasp deals at the eleventh hour, with both Neto and Raheem Sterling joining the north Londoners on deadline day. Sterling's capture comes as particularly interesting, and arguably their highest-profile move of the year.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22 Leicester City (home) September 28 Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19

The 29-year-old, who's scored 123 goals in the English top flight alone, provides both Premier League pedigree and trophy-winning experience - not to mention versatility.

It is believed Arteta is planning to use Sterling as a false-nine against Tottenham in the north London derby this weekend, with Arsenal looking short in midfield and Kai Havertz potentially dropping further back.

While the Gunners are suffering from a few injury worries and absentee concerns ahead of their trip to Spurs, they've arguably been unlucky in that regard so soon after the start of this new season.

Merino fractured his shoulder in his first ever Arsenal training session at London Colney, and there's been concerns surrounding Calafiori after he suffered a freak injury on international duty with Italy.

All-in-all, despite Arsenal's misfortune when it comes to their new arrivals, Edu and Arteta will still be ecstatic about the business conducted.

According to CaughtOffside, the Gunners are already planning for 2025, almost immediately after the closure of the last window. RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko was a widely reported transfer target for Arsenal over the summer, but the Slovenia striker decided to remain at his current club by signing a contract extension.

It is believed Arsenal have already been in contact over a 2025 move for Sesko, as Edu and co look to get ahead of rival suitors like Chelsea and Man United for his signature next summer - indicating they haven't given up hope of landing the 21-year-old.

Some reports claim that the forward's new deal includes a £63 million release clause, so a transfer is entirely possible, and CaughtOffside claim Arsenal are optimistic they can land Sesko this time round.