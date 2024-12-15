Arsenal chiefs are reportedly still in contact to sign a £55m club captain for Mikel Arteta in 2025.

Arsenal frustrated in 0-0 draw with Everton

The Gunners were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, failing to take advantage of Liverpool’s draw with Fulham in the process.

Arteta’s side had plenty of shots on goal but failed to break the deadlock, with the Spaniard saying after the game: “I'm very disappointed because when you do what we've done today against them, you have to win the game, you know. But at the end, this is football, it’s the hardest thing. Those last 20- 25 meters to do what we have to do.

“Credit to them as well, how they block shots, Jordan Pickford for the saves that he's made, the way they defend, the desire that they defend with. But honestly, it's difficult to ask something else to the team. Individually, can we do things a little bit better and deliver more quality and deliver the magic moment? In that case that is necessary, yes, but that's something that is not easy.”

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15

Arsenal will soon get the chance to bolster their squad in the January transfer market, and there have been claims that interim sporting director Jason Ayto is plotting to bring in a new forward. Arteta also said before the game with Everton that Arsenal are prepared for January and there could be "some surprises".

"I never expect January to be super busy, but we have to wait and see where we are," said Arteta on the prospect of winter deals at Arsenal.

"Some surprises can come, we are prepared for that, some opportunities as well, and we have to see. Hopefully the squad availability is going to be better in a few weeks so we will have to wait and see."

Now, it looks as if Barcelona star Raphinha is a real player of interest heading into the New Year.

According to a new update from The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal have told Barcelona they are still interested in signing Raphinha in 2025.

The Gunners, along with Liverpool and Manchester City, remain in contact with intermediaries over a deal for the Brazil international, who cost £55m from Leeds United in 2022.

Raphinha, now the captain of the Catalan giants, has been starring under Hansi Flick this season, scoring 17 goals and registering 10 assists in all competitions.

Playing on the left, right and in an attacking midfield role during 2024/25, Raphinha could be just what the Gunners need for the second half of the campaign and beyond, and it looks as if a deal will be one to watch following this latest update from Bailey.