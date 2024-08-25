Arsenal, having just made it two wins from two in a tough victory against Aston Villa, could yet turn their attention straight back to the transfer market after holding talks to sign a Premier League winner.

Arsenal transfer news

With Riccardo Calafiori already settling in and Mikel Merino on his way, Arsenal have focused on adding quality to their squad this summer rather than welcoming excessive incomings. Merino will come in and likely take Thomas Partey's place in Mikel Arteta's starting line-up, even after the midfielder scored his side's second at Villa Park this weekend.

The change that brought Arsenal to life against Aston Villa was the introduction of Leandro Trossard. The former Brighton & Hove Albion winger came from the bench in the 65th minute and opened the scoring in the 67th, making the impact that Gabriel Martinelli failed to do in the first hour of proceedings.

Whilst that left-wing spot remains in question too, the Gunners could turn to the transfer window and experience to answer those questions at long last. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Arsenal have held talks to sign Raheem Sterling after his camp made contact with the North London giants alongside the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Offering the Gunners the chance to reunite Sterling and Arteta for the first time since their spell together at Manchester City, which was full of success, Arsenal could yet end their summer with a bang.

Amid the speculation, Arteta recently spoke about his previous work with Sterling, saying via Sky Sports: "My time with Raheem was exceptional. We built a really strong relationship together. He was unbelievable at that time.

"He taught me a lot as well, about individuals, how the players think, how we help them and support them. He is someone I have really strong feelings about."

"Unbelievable" Sterling could increase Martinelli questions

It's arguably reaching a point with Martinelli where a blip is turning into serious question marks over whether he should be Arteta's starting winger on the left-hand side, especially with Trossard pushing the Brazilian all the way from the bench. And the arrival of an experienced option in Sterling would only add to those question marks.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Raheem Sterling Gabriel Martinelli Goals 8 6 Assists 4 4 Take-ons Completed 45 40 Key Passes 30 46

One of the driving forces behind Manchester City's dominance over the years, Sterling has since been cast aside at Chelsea. But Arsenal could yet come swooping in, even with his reported £325,000-a-week salary.

His output levels in a poor Chelsea side were better than Martinelli's in an Arsenal side firing on all cylinders last season. The Premier League has seen what the England international can do with quality around him and it usually results in silverware. Now, in the final five days of the window, Arsenal could take full advantage of his current situation at Stamford Bridge.