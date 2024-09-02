One of Arsenal's chief transfer targets has opened the door to a 2025 move after being the subject of strong speculation all summer, with Mikel Arteta's side reportedly in pole position to land him were he to leave for the Premier League.

Arsenal missing superstar number nine

Ahead of the summer transfer window, an attacker was high up on the list of Arsenal's priorities despite the form of Kai Havertz. According to The Athletic, "the feeling among the hierarchy was that the team lacked a certain X-factor in attack — something special to unlock defences on the biggest occasions".

They were initially linked with Benjamin Sesko, only for the RB Leipzig striker to opt to remain in Germany and pen a new deal at the club, though it could be a deal that is revisited in 12 months' time.

In the end, they managed to seal a deadline day loan for Raheem Sterling, who may well fix some of their problems in attack this season. Though now 29-years-old, the England international has worked under Mikel Arteta at Manchester City and can play across the frontline, offering yet more versatility to the Arsenal boss.

Raheem Sterling's Premier League career to date Appearances 379 Goals 123 Assists 62 Minutes per goal/assist 152 Premier League titles 4

He has also played with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Declan Rice, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jorginho and Kai Havertz for either club or country, which should allow him to settle into the Arsenal squad relatively quickly and make an instant impact.

However, Sterling's deal has no option or obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the loan spell, which means that barring a drastic change of circumstances he will be back at Stamford Bridge come the end of the season and likely to move on from there, with Arsenal's policy of signing younger players likely to prevent them from pursuing a deal. Now, their no.1 target may have just made himself available instead.

La Liga winger opens door to move

That comes as Nico Williams has opened the door to a potential departure from boyhood club Athletic Club next summer. The Spaniard, who starred at EURO 2024 as he helped Spain lift the trophy, was the subject of strong interest from Barcelona and the Premier League over the summer, but opted to turn down any interest in favour of remaining at the Basque club, where he plays alongside his brother Inaki.

But now, he has suggested that he may not be there for too much longer, revealing that he chose this summer to remain with Bilbao for "another year" and hinting at a 2025 exit.

“There were approaches from many clubs [this summer]. I did well at the Euros and that’s a great showcase,” Williams explained. “I had many clubs to choose from but my heart is with Athletic Club. I’m happy here and I’m very happy here. God knows what will happen in the future.

“It has already been shown that I am happy here, those things are carried out by my agent", he added. "I have already decided to be here for another year, to continue growing at Athletic, that is the important thing now. I’ve had offers to do other things that another player would have done, but I’ve decided to continue for another year.”

He is believed to have a £48m release clause in his contract, which interested clubs could trigger next summer should they wish to, though they will of course have to agree personal terms too.

It has also been reported that, of the Premier League clubs to show an interest in Williams, Arsenal would be the most attractive to the youngster. Though Barcelona remain keen on a union, their financial situation may make a lump sum payment impossible following the arrival of Dani Olmo, leaving the Gunners in pole position. Could Sterling's departure at the end of the season allow the Gunners to finally realise their dream transfer?