Arsenal have entered pole position to sign a £69.2 million "elite talent" who manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly a fan of.

Edu's transfer plans for 2024

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and Arteta will be working together once again in January as both Arsenal figureheads plot to reinforce the club's squad with new additions. Arsenal have been tipped to target a midfielder in the wake of Thomas Partey's injury problems, and it is believed that Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is high on Arteta's wishlist.

Meanwhile, links still surround Arsenal and a move for Brentford star Ivan Toney, with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus coming as their only options right now. Those two positions, centre-forward and midfield, are regularly mentioned as areas of the team which Edu and Arteta want to strengthen in January.

Speaking to Football Insider recently, pundit Paul Robinson suggested that Arsenal should move for a striker above all when commenting on the links to Luiz.

“With the way they’re going and the direction Unai Emery is taking the club, they’re European contenders again this season," said Robinson.

“Whether they can compete on both fronts is yet to be seen. He’ll be a brilliant signing and make an excellent addition to the Arsenal squad. The left-hand side of the midfield is an area where they’ve played Kai Havertz – it’s maybe an area of potential strengthening that they could potentially look at.

“But for me, if they are to go for one area this January it’s a striker. I’ve been really impressed with their recruitment over the summer.

“We forget that Thomas Partey is yet to come back too, so we don’t know yet if Luiz would get in ahead of him.”

However, according to a report from Portugal, it appears Arsenal are also eyeing a pretty promising defensive talent for 2024.

Arsenal in "pole position" for Diomande

As per newspaper Record, as shared by football.london, Arsenal are in "pole position" to sign Ousmane Diomande. After previous reports Arteta is a big fan of the 19-year-old, it is believed Arsenal have become favourites for Diomande, though Sporting aren't expected to sell in January unless his release clause of £69.2 million is triggered.

Chelsea and Newcastle have also been in the frame to sign him, but as things stand, Portuguese media sources now say Arsenal are the lead contenders.

The centre-back has made 11 Primeira Liga appearances as a real mainstay under Ruben Amorim this season, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig recently praising the "elite talent".

The Ivorian also won his first cap at international level in early September.