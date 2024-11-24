Arsenal now lead several European sides in the race to sign an exciting talent who will be available for nothing in 2025, according to a fresh report, as they look to continue their quest for Premier League dominance.

Arsenal back on track after sticky Premier League period

Mikel Arteta's side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over high-flying Nottingham Forest as they returned to winning ways in north London.

It had been a tricky period for the Gunners prior to the November international break, with the Premier League title hopefuls winning just two of their last seven games across all competitions and not having won in the Premier League since a 3-1 win over Southampton at the beginning of October.

Losses to Newcastle and Bournemouth, combined with draws against Chelsea and Liverpool, had left them well adrift in the Premier League title race.

However, their latest win, combined with a 4-0 loss for reigning champions Manchester City at the hands of their north London rivals Tottenham, moved Arsenal to within a point of the Cityzens, albeit still a long way behind current Premier League leaders Liverpool.

With a favourable run of games ahead, Arteta and his side will be hoping to put together a run of form like that which they have watched Manchester City manage in the last two seasons to ultimately beat them to top spot.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games West Ham United (Away) Manchester United (Home) Fulham (Away) Everton (Home) Crystal Palace (Away)

Attention is already beginning to turn to transfers though, with Arsenal keen to strengthen their attack in the coming windows. Now, they could have identified a bargain.

Arsenal in pole position to sign Spanish talent

That comes according to Caught Offside, who name Arsenal as the leader in the race to sign Malaga teenage talent Antonio Cordero, ahead of the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and PSG.

The teenage sensation is currently plying his trade in La Liga 2, having scored the goal to get Malaga back into the second tier of Spanish football. Only 18 years old, he has managed three goals and three assists in 13 outings for the south-coast side this season and has caught the eye of several of Europe's elite.

He is seen as a Spanish talent with huge potential, with Rising Stars XI taking to X to hail his "world-class" performance against local rivals Granada and adding that the forward is "a very technically gifted winger, a great shot creator and very fast".

Though right-footed, he is comfortable playing on either side of attack and is out of contract this summer, meaning that he could leave for free in a matter of months.

And Caught Offside report that "Arsenal have been courting" the teenager and are leading the chase, though they "face stiff competition for the player’s signature", with the report suggesting that a January move could be on the cards as Malaga look to receive a fee for their talent.

Any move would likely be a low-risk one from the Gunners, with Cordero unlikely to become part of the first team immediately given the current options in wide areas. Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus can all play across the front line as well as regular starters Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz, and Arteta is already trying to integrate one young talent in the form of Ethan Nwaneri, meaning that Cordero is unlikely to see much game time should he remain in north London.

A low-cost signing though, the Spaniard could arrive before being sent out on loan to gain more experience with a view to future integration.