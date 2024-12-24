Arsenal are in ongoing discussions with the representatives of a Barcelona forward ahead of the looming January transfer window, and he could prove an extremely viable alternative to both Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling.

Mikel Arteta hints at possibility of new winger for Arsenal in January

The Gunners have been dealt multiple injury blows in a key area of the pitch over these last few days, with Sterling and Saka now confirmed to be out for weeks through injury, as manager Mikel Arteta is handed a major selection headache.

Things were just beginning to look far more productive in the final third, after their brief struggle to score from open play in the Premier League, having just battered Crystal Palace 5-1 at Selhurst Park - with the resurgent Gabriel Jesus making it five goals in two games against the Eagles.

The result has unfortunately been overshadowed by Saka's injury, with the England star forced off on 24 minutes with a hamstring problem, and reports suggest that he could be facing a very lengthy lay-off - beyond Arteta's confirmation.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18

Indeed, it has been reported since Arteta's latest update that Arsenal fear Saka could be out until March (The Daily Mail), and that would be a seismic blow to their title hopes considering just how pivotal the £195,000-per-week winger is to their system.

Sterling's knee injury means that the north Londoners cannot call upon the loanee summer signing to fill in for Saka, prompting rumours that Arsenal could bring forward their plans to sign a new winger in time for January.

Arteta, speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of Ipswich, refuses to rule out the possibility of a new emergency wide option - despite prioritising the use of his current resources.

"The preparation is done," said Arteta on Arsenal bringing in January reinforcements.

"We are ready if something happens. Obviously we didn’t predict the situation with Bukayo and Raheem at the same time. We predicted more if something has happened, for example, in the defensive line. But the job is done. Then, okay, if something has to happen we will be open. But the main focus is now how we should strive to distil the potential that there is in this squad."

Arsenal in "positive" talks with Dani Olmo's representatives ahead of January

Now, according to Sky Sports reporter and Belgian transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, a very intriguing option has surfaced in Barcelona playmaker Dani Olmo.

The 41-cap Spain international only joined Hansi Flick's side for an initial £46 million in the summer, but Barca's financial problems, combined with an overall lack of opportunities as a mainstay starter, means he could depart this winter.

Catalans president Joan Laporta needs to rejig the club's books to pay his £149,000-per-week salary for the second half of 24/25, and their trouble with affording Olmo's wages means he could leave the Camp Nou "free of any contract" next month.

That is according to Tavolieri, who writes in a column for Sky, that Arsenal are in "positive contacts" with Olmo's representatives ahead of January, and it is believed Barca's versatile attacker could be one of the "big" talking points of the next transfer window.

The 26-year-old, who's operated both out wide and through the centre of attacking midfield this season, has registered six goals and an assist in all competitions over 15 total appearances so far.