Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces the very real prospect of losing a mainstay player in his starting eleven after a behind-the-scenes development at N5 this week.

Arsenal take on Everton in must-win Premier League game

Following the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage, Premier League leaders Liverpool remain six points above Arteta's side with a game in hand, so Arsenal are in danger of falling well behind in the title race already.

Their clash with Arne Slot's Merseyside rivals, Everton, tomorrow at the Emirates Stadium is another must-win game for Arteta - who is desperately looking to ensure that their bid to win a first title in over two decades won't collapse at the midway point.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4

Arsenal haven't scored from open play in the top flight since their 5-2 win at West Ham in late November, but they did back to free-scoring ways against AS Monaco with a 3-0 victory over the French title contenders in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Goals from Bukayo Saka (2) and Kai Havertz rounded off an impressive display, and one where Arsenal could've scored even more if they were that extra bit clinical, so they go into the face-off with Everton on a bit of a high from their European exploits.

In the recent absence of Jurrien Timber, with Ben White also out until 2025 after undergoing surgery, mainstay midfielder Thomas Partey played at right-back again versus Monaco and could feature in that role again for Everton, depending on Timber's availability.

The Ghanaian's adaptability, and return to fitness after a 2023/2024 campaign blighted by injury, has been one of Arteta's great plus-points of the campaign so far - with Partey starting nearly every game for Arsenal in all competitions this season.

However, uncertainty surrounds the £200,000-per-week midfielder's future, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season as things stand.

There have been suggestions that Arsenal ready to hand Partey a contract extension after his fine start to the campaign, but journalist John Cross of The Daily Mirror has now provided a fairly worrying update in regard to the African potentially leaving.

Arsenal in "serious danger" of losing Thomas Partey after contract stalemate

Indeed, it is believed Arsenal are in "serious danger" of losing Partey for nothing next summer, as talks over a new contract hit a stalemate and "little progress" is made in agreeing fresh terms.

Arteta has been left impressed by the 31-year-old's resurgence behind-closed-doors, but the prospect of Partey departing N5 for zero cost is becoming increasingly more likely as we approach the New Year.

The ex-Atletico Madrid star can hold talks and agree a pre-contract with interested suitors from abroad in January, with clubs in Saudi Arabia previously holding a strong interest in signing Partey and tempting him to the Middle East.

“He’s a massive player for us and he’s shown that week in, week out. He’s started the season really well, really fit,” said Arteta on Partey's form this season.

“The way he came back post-holiday was probably in the best condition that he’s been, which was really helpful as well. Now he needs to continue to do that. We have managed certain minutes with him in the right way and the team is doing that, and then he’s doing everything he can as well to be in the best physical condition.”