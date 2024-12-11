Arsenal are in club-to-club talks over signing a "versatile" defender as they attempt to hijack Man United's negotiations for him, with Mikel Arteta looking to upset Ruben Amorim's chase for a key target.

Arsenal prepare for Monaco clash in the Champions League

Following on from their disappointing 1-1 draw with Fulham last weekend, a match where Arsenal went for the second-successive game without scoring from open play, the Gunners host Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco in north London this evening.

Arsenal enjoyed a phenomenal 5-1 win over Sporting Lisbon in their last Champions League game, and Arteta will be hoping for a free-scoring evening akin to their memorable night in Portugal at the end of last month.

They could be without a host of key players in Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey and Riccardo Calafiori - who are all injury doubts for Arsenal ahead of Sporting - with both Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu also absent with long-term injuries.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4

Alongside their injury woes, much debate has centered around their struggles to score from open play lately, but Arteta has claimed that he's not worried in the slightest about it.

"I don’t worry because when I watch the game the situations we have in open play and what the opposition has created in open play," said Arteta on Arsenal's difficulty scoring.

"I don’t know if we can do much more than that, especially when I watch Fulham’s previous games and the opposition they’ve played. Set-pieces are a consequence of what we do in open play and how we do defensively. It’s a phase that is part of that. You guys, I know that you see this as set-pieces and that as open play, and I see set-pieces and open play all together, but I respect that a lot. I don’t agree, but I respect it."

In the background, interim sporting director Jason Ayto and club director Richard Garlick are busy doing their homework on potential new additions.

Arsenal have been linked with a new attacker throughout the last few months, but they're also planning for the future.

Arsenal attempt Man United hijack in talks to sign Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno

It is now believed that Arsenal are in talks with Cerro Porteno over signing defender Diego Leon, who is fast emerging as one of Paraguay's rising stars, according to The Boot Room today.

The 17-year-old, who has 19 Paraguayan first team appearances, scoring two goals, has entered Arsenal's radar - with Ayto and co now in club-to-club talks over signing the teenager.

In doing so, they're attempting to hijack Man United, who are also in negotiations and trying to wrap up a £3 million deal for Leon. South American journalist Roberto Rojas says he is very highly-rated across the Atlantic, and has the potential to become his country's next big thing.

"He's a player with a lot of promise, who happened to make this big jump into the first team at Cerro Porteño so quickly,” Rojas told Transfermarkt.

“As someone coming from a remote place (Yguazú, in Alto Paraná which is roughly 300 km from the capital Asuncion) and growing up in difficult circumstances, León has proven to be someone who can surpass that adversity to get to where he's been.

"He's definitely viewed highly because of his talent and recent performances for one of the biggest clubs in the country and occupying that left flank as a full-back has allowed him to be someone who can go onto the attack, start playing from the back and also be versatile."