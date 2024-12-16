It has not been an easy ride for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side so far this season.

The Gunners have pushed Manchester City all the way in the title race over the last few years, but have not tasted any success as of yet. Now, in 2024/25, it seems like things could end up being a whole lot worse for the Red side of North London.

Sitting third in the Premier League, the Gunners sit six points behind league leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand. It is certainly a frustrating position for Arsenal to be in at Christmas time.

With the January transfer window right around the corner, the Gunners could be eyeing some key reinforcements.

Arsenal target LaLiga winger

The man who the Gunners are believed to be targeting is one of the most in-form wingers in Europe, Barcelona star Raphinha. It may seem odd for Barca to sell such a key player under Hansi Flick, but with money issues still troubling the LaLiga giants, they could be left with no choice.

According to a report from Graeme Bailey, the Gunners 'enquired about Raphinha in the summer and they remain in contact with intermediaries'. Should there be the chance to strike a deal in the winter instead, they could pounce.

However, they will not be alone in their quest to sign the Brazilian. The report suggests that title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in doing a deal, having shown a keenness to sign the winger last summer, too.

The article does not make it explicitly clear how much the winger could cost. However, the Catalan club spent £55m on him from Leeds, and a deal for a sale could be around a similar value. However, Barcelona seem certain they will not sell Raphinha yet.

How Raphinha compares to Bukayo Saka

Whether or not a deal to bring the winger in is achievable for Arsenal, there is no doubt that the 28-year-old would greatly enhance the quality of their side. He has been fantastic in 2024/24 so far for Barca, scoring 17 goals and grabbing ten assists in 23 games across competitions.

The winger is absolutely flying in that famous Barca shirt this season. Incredibly, across Europe’s big five leagues, there are only four players with more goals and assists than him, according to FBref. Namely, they are teammate Robert Lewandowski with 18, Omar Marmoush and Harry Kane who both have 20 and Mohamed Salah who has 22.

One thing is for sure, Raphinha would be an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, at least based on their stats from this season. It has been a really disappointing season for the Brazilian so far, with just four goals and three assists in 22 games in all competitions.

He is averaging 0.31 goals and assists per game this term, compared to an impressive 1.17 for his international teammate. It could certainly be viewed as a big upgrade.

Although Martinelli is struggling for form, the same cannot be said for Bukayo Saka. Arsenal’s number seven has scored nine goals and has 12 assists in 22 games across competitions, and has received some big praise recently. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, talking to BBC Sport’s Football Focus, said “the evolution of his game is outstanding”.

Interestingly, there can be a statistical comparison made between Raphinha and Saka via FBref. Both left-footed wide players, the pair have impressive creative passing stats this term. Per 90 minutes, the Brazil star averages 3.53 key passes, with the Arsenal winger averaging 3.04 key passes.

Raphinha vs. Saka key stats 2024/25 Stat (per 90) Raphinha Saka Key passes 3.53 3.04 Passes into penalty area 1.86 2.03 Progressive passes 4.68 3.91 Progressive carries 3.33 5.07 Goals and assists 1.09 1.09 Stats from FBref

Not only would the Gunners be getting another player who can create chances, but someone who can fashion goalscoring opportunities from all sorts of scenarios. The Barca star averages 5.89 shot-creating actions and 0.96 goal-creating actions. That is slightly less than Saka, who averages 6.43 shot-creating actions and 1.52 goal-creating actions.

Signing Raphinha seems like a no-brainer if the deal is possible for Arsenal. He was once described as "one of the best players in the world" by former manager Xavi, and he certainly has the numbers to back that up. The Brazilian could be the man to come in and help drive the Gunners back up the table.