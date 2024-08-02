Arsenal are now in direct negotiations with the agent of a £150,000-per-week forward, who's interestingly been compared to club legend Thierry Henry.

Edu targeting new forward signing for Arsenal ahead of deadline day

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and the wider Gunners recruitment team are said to be in the market for a new striker or wide player ahead of summer deadline day on August 30.

Reports are circulating regarding an Arsenal move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, with terms agreed in principle according to some outlets (HITC), but it remains the case that the Gunners could bring in another attacker as well.

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams is attracting interest from Arsenal, as well as Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane, as manager Mikel Arteta seeks to add another creative new option in the final third.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz scored a combined 51 goals between them in all competitions last season, but Gabriel Martinelli suffered a slight dip in form towards the end of 2023/2024 and Gabriel Jesus endured a stop-start season, thanks partly to injury problems.

Many other names are continuing to be linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium alongside the likes of Williams and Sane, with Arsenal also admirers of Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who has been described as a good option to back up Saka on that side.

“I don’t know if Pedro Neto would walk into the first team of either Arsenal or Tottenham, but he can certainly help them as a squad player," said ex-Premier League star William Gallas.

"He would be a good option for either club to have on the bench. When you play against a player like him, as a defender, you know that he will give you a game. Over the last few years, he’s definitely shown what he can do. He scores goals and is always a threat."

While he would be a brilliant player to call upon, when considering his excellent record of assists last season, concerns also surround Neto's torrid injury record and reports he'll cost as much as £60 million.

Arsenal in negotiations with agent of Federico Chiesa

According to Italian newspaper La Stampa, via Tutto Juve, an astute alternative in terms of value could be Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. The Italy international, who's drawn comparisons to Henry, is capable of playing centre-forward and as a second striker.

He's valued at around £25 million by the Old Lady as he enters the final season of his contract, with the £150,000-per-week forward now subject to advances of interest from Arsenal.

La Stampa claim Arsenal are in negotiations with Chiesa's agent, Fali Ramadani, who is trying to gather who will come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the 51-cap star.

Ramadani is talking to other elite Premier League sides about his client, according to this report, so it appears the representative is attempting to seal a move to England for Chiesa.