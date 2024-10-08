It is cliche, but like for any club, those of an Arsenal persuasion must surely relish in witnessing 'one of their own' continually delivering on the biggest stage, with the consistent form of Bukayo Saka truly remarkable to witness.

Arguably the star of England's summer - having notably rescued the Three Lions from range against Switzerland - the 23-year-old has showcased no signs of fatigue in the early weeks of the new season, having already chalked up ten goal involvements in as many games in all competitions.

Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry, beware - the Hale End star is coming for your Premier League assist record. The wing wizard already boasts seven in just seven top-flight outings, having also been harshly denied another against Leicester City after Leandro Trossard's late strike was instead awarded as a Wilfried Ndidi own goal.

With Martin Odegaard sidelined with injury, Saka has taken on that creative burden - and then some - with Mikel Arteta no doubt relishing in unleashing a talent who steps up to the plate week in, week out.

It is for that reason that the Gunners should also be excited about the prospect of snapping up a talent who bears a striking similarity to the £195k-per-week hero, with talk of a January move having already been touted.

Arsenal's January transfer target

As per journalist Graeme Bailey, the north London side are believed to be rivalling Chelsea for the signing of Como sensation, Nico Paz, with both clubs having watched the 20-year-old already this season.

Bailey revealed that as many as half a dozen Premier League clubs were taking a look at the Argentina international prior to his move to Italy over the summer, with Paz having previously been on the books at Real Madrid.

Madrid could pose a possible obstacle to any move in 2025, having seemingly included multiple clauses in the Spanish-born starlet's deal, including a reported buyback option.

Why Nico Paz would be a good signing

A player who former Arsenal star and current Como boss Cesc Fabregas "loves", according to journalist Fabzrio Romano, Paz has made a strong start to life in Serie A, chalking up two assists in just six league games thus far.

Previously described as "exceptional" by ex-Madrid teammate, Toni Kroos, the promising playmaker - who scored against Napoli in the Champions League last season - is now thriving amid his increased game time, hence the admiring glances from those in London.

Like Saka, the in-demand menace has a "left foot made of gold" and can operate on the right flank - as per talent scout Jacek Kulig - albeit while having typically flourished in a number ten berth of late in his new surroundings.

That duel-ability to function in a central role or on the flanks may also be a factor in his apparent likeness to a certain Cole Palmer, with both Saka and Palmer named among Paz's list of 'similar players' across Europe's top five leagues, as per FBref.

Paz x Palmer x Saka - League stats 2024/25 Stat (*per 90) Paz Palmer Saka Games 6 7 7 Goals 0 6 2 Assists 2 5 7 Progressive passes* 5.65 7.12 4.76 Progressive carries* 4.35 3.64 4.92 Successful take-ons* 2.61 1.06 2.22 Shot-creating actions* 6.03 5.91 8.11 Pass accuracy* 80.4% 73.9% 78.6% Tackles* 1.74 1.06 1.90 Interceptions* 0.87 0.30 0.16 Stats via FBref

That likeness between the trio is notably showcased above with regard to their progressive passing and progressive carrying ability, indicating just what a creative outlet Paz could offer in the Premier League.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area. A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

What will also prove appealing to Arteta is the Como man's defensive contribution, with work off the ball just as important for a side that is chasing the title.

For Paz to be likened to two such dazzling English talents is a testament to the great strides he has made under Fabregas' watch of late, with Palmer having been as much of a talisman as Saka has been at Arsenal, with 51 goals and assists in just 54 games at Stamford Bridge.

There is no doubt a raging debate over which of the two is the bigger superstar, but that's perhaps for another day.

In the case of Paz, for Arsenal to snap up a possible Palmer-Saka hybrid could well prove a masterstroke, thus helping to provide cover for Odegaard in that central role, as well for Saka himself on the right flank. A dream solution.