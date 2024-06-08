Arsenal are increasingly interested in signing a £38 million forward alongside RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, as links continue to surround the Slovenia international.

Arsenal in race to sign Sesko for Arteta this summer

Reports have suggested that the 6 foot 5 star is now manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu's top target for the Gunners, with Sesko also being chased by a few other elite sides from both the Premier League and further abroad.

Arsenal have made a proposal for Sesko behind the scenes, but the 21-year-old is believed to have offers on the table from both Man United and Chelsea as well. In Europe, PSG contacted the striker according to HITC, with Sesko's £55 million release clause proving to be a huge draw for interested sides.

However, Leipzig are also fighting to keep their star striker, as Fabrizio Romano explained on the Here We Go podcast earlier this week.

"He wants to take some time to decide if he will stay at RB Leipzig and sign a new contract, or leave to try a new experience," said Romano (via football.london).

"The first step has to be to inform RB Leipzig of his future at the club. Leipzig presented an important contract to Sesko to be the star of the squad with an improved salary and big money."

Benjamin Sesko's 2023/24 stats (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 42 Goals 18 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 115 Minutes played 2,057 (via Transfermarkt)

"He has to decide whether he wants to be the superstar of Leipzig for one more season or to leave in 2025. He has already said no to two big proposals for €30 million (£26 million) per season salary in Saudi Arabia, so he was not attracted by the possibility.

"He has three proposals from the Premier League - Manchester United, Chelsea & Arsenal - these three clubs have already approached Sesko and presented their project. They want him so now it's basically on the player."

The first transfer saga of this summer window is well underway, but it is believed that Arsenal are keen on signing another forward alongside Sesko. Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, who will be representing Italy at Euro 2024, scored nine goals and registered two assists in 33 Serie A appearances.

Arsenal increasingly interested in Federico Chiesa deal

As per Tutto Juve, Arsenal are increasingly interested in doing a deal for Chiesa this summer, who is said to be valued at around £38 million. The winger is someone who supporters will be familiar with, as Arteta and co were linked last year as well.

Journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, branded Chiesa a potentially amazing addition to Arsenal's ranks at that time.

"I love Chiesa and I've always hoped he would one day land in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see how this summer window pans out for him. He's obviously had some injury problems in the not-too-distant past. He's such an exciting player.

"You can imagine he would be awesome in that Arsenal attack too. I'm not convinced it'll be that easy to sign him though, I'm really not."