Having added quality rather than quantity so far this summer, Arsenal are now reportedly setting their sights on the future as a bid to sign a 17-year-old gem is reportedly on its way.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners were in no position to panic this summer after challenging Manchester City in the Premier League title race once again. Their job this summer was always to simply refine Mikel Arteta's squad and close the gap on Pep Guardiola's winning machine in the hope of securing the title at the third attempt this season.

In their efforts to close that gap, the north London club welcomed Riccardo Calafiori earlier this summer and are now reportedly set to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, agreeing a package which could rise to €37m (£31m) with add-ons.

The Gunners could continue their late flurry with one for the future, too. According to Brazilian outlet Vozes Do Gigante, Arsenal have informed Internacional that they're about to bid €25 million (£21m) to sign Gabriel Carvalho, who is still just 17 years old.

What's more, if their supposed incoming bid is accepted, the young attacking midfielder will spend this season on loan back in Brazil, before officially arriving in the following campaign.

Following somewhat in Chelsea's footsteps by turning towards the South American market, Arsenal could be rewarded in the best way possible for years to come. Signings such as Carvalho help ensure that the Gunners don't fall into the same unsuccessful period that they suffered in their final years under Arsene Wenger.

"Gifted" Carvalho is one for the future

Arsenal's current side is already one full of young talent, with many of those talents now hitting their prime - with the Gunners reaping the rewards. However, the arrival of Carvalho would focus on the next generation, in what would be sensational planning from all involved in north London. Earning the praise of analyst Ben Mattinson at the end of last year, Carvalho was described as a "gifted" player with plenty of flair.

The young Brazilian would, of course, be following in the footsteps of his compatriot, Gabriel Martinelli. The winger arrived in north London in 2019 from Ituano and has thrived ever since.

Now one of the main men at the Emirates, Martinelli may find himself welcoming Carvalho with open arms sooner rather than later. At just 17, the Internacional midfielder could be set to make his biggest move yet this summer.