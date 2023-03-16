Journalist Charles Watts has hinted that Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah could be set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines with injury.

What's the latest on Eddie Nketiah?

The Englishman has missed Arsenal's last three games in all competitions, having been restricted to minutes from the bench in previous weeks as the club were concerned about a knock he had picked up.

There is now no official timeframe on his potential return, but with Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard both appearing against Fulham, Mikel Arteta will have options at his disposal even without the 23-year-old.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts claimed that there could be concerns over a possibly significant injury for Nketiah, and a quick return looks unlikely.

He said: "It's clearly a pretty significant injury that Eddie Nketiah's had. Arsenal, still, when you speak to people there, [say] hopefully he might be back after the international break, but certainly what Mikel's saying there, it feels like it's a little bit worse than some people at Arsenal have been letting on in terms of Nketiah's injury.

"Clearly if he's in a protective boot, he's nowhere near coming back to training, obviously, if he's still in that situation.

"The fact that Arteta said he's got a big challenge ahead of him, we'll wait and see exactly when Eddie's going to be back. But from those comments, you kind of think, I'm not sure immediately after the international break is going to be possible, but we shall wait and see."

How important has Nketiah been for Arsenal?

Arsenal were dealt a huge blow when Gabriel Jesus picked up a long-term injury during the World Cup, but this gave Nketiah a chance to deputise for the Brazilian.

Arteta's side were five points clear at the top of the league when Jesus picked up his injury. They are still top now over four months later, and that is in no small part thanks to Nketiah's efforts up front.

He has scored nine goals in all competitions this season, which included a stunning brace as Arsenal came from behind to beat Manchester United.

If Arsenal do go on to win their first Premier League title since 2004, then Nketiah's contribution must be acknowledged given the impressive way in which he has covered for Jesus and chipped in with goals going forward.

But it is clear that his participation for the remainder of the campaign is in doubt due to Jesus' return to fitness and some massive games on the horizon for the Gunners.