Arsenal have been tipped to make a mega-money move next summer as they look to add world-class talent to Mikel Arteta's squad to usher in a period of Premier League dominance.

Arsenal keep powder dry this summer

Arsenal had been expected to spend big this summer, but after strong links with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and Athletic Club's Nico Williams, they opted not to sign a forward permanently, only moving in the final hours of the transfer window to sign Raheem Sterling on loan, a deal which even Edu admitted surprised the club.

Both Sesko and Williams are likely to return to the transfer market next summer alongside a host of other names, and it appears that Arsenal have opted to keep any mega-money signings for then, with the club ending the transfer window with a net spend of just £4m according to Sky Sports.

It is a decision that may well reap rewards going forwards, with Arsenal having banked plenty of financial fair play goodwill over the summer, and now they could spend heavily next summer. Indeed, they may have already identified their main target.

Arsenal line up mega money move for Premier League marksman

That comes as one transfer insider has linked Arsenal with an audacious move to sign Newcastle's Alexander Isak next summer. Arsenal have long been linked with a move for the Swedish striker, even reportedly tabling a bid during his time at Real Sociedad, only to be told he would cost £75m to prise out of the Basque region in January 2022.

Instead, Newcastle pounced and reaped the rewards of his mercurial talent. The 24-year-old took to the Premier League like a duck to water, scoring on his debut against Liverpool and going on to rack up 10 goals in his debut campaign, following it up with a 21 goal season last time around, which marked him out as one of the Premier League's top strikers.

Alexander Isak in the Premier League Appearances 55 Goals 32 Assists 5 Minutes per goal/assist 110

That has led to repeated speculation that he may have been Arsenal bound over the summer, though they made no move to sign him. That is set to change next time though, according to transfer insider teamnewsandtix, who expects Arsenal to seriously push for Isak in 2025.

“I’ve been told Alexander Isak will be very, very high on Arsenal’s list — He’s definitely someone I expect them to revisit next summer", he explained. “If Newcastle don’t get Europe, you’d imagine he’d be angling for a move.”

They will be met with stiff resistance from Newcastle though, with Eddie Howe's side having reportedly slapped a massive £150m price tag on the Swede's head as they look to ward off interest from interested parties and keep their talisman at St James' Park.

Still just 24 and under contract until 2028 as things stand, they will be in no rush to sell and should Isak not push for a move, it would likely take a ludicrous sum to persuade them to part ways with him.