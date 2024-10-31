Arsenal insiders have responded to whispers that they've held talks over signing a once-£137 million star for manager Mikel Arteta, ahead of a potential transfer opportunity in 2025.

Arsenal transfer chiefs seeking fresh wide options

A few star wingers have been linked with moves to north London recently, with Bukayo Saka's injury scare pushing Emirates Stadium transfer chiefs into looking at alternatives to the £195,000-per-week star.

Bryan Mbeumo is a target for Arsenal ahead of January, according to some reports, while it is believed Arteta is a real admirer of Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo - who they're contemplating a move for at the end of this Premier League season.

Saka returned to the starting eleven against Liverpool, opening the scoring in a 2-2 draw on Sunday, but was absent for their previous clashes against Bournemouth and Shakhtar Donetsk after injuring his hamstring on international duty with England.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4

While the 23-year-old is back fit, and set to play a major role in their title challenge, his brief spell on the sidelines brought attention to Edu Gaspar's need to sign quality back-up options to Saka - not to mention other key members of Arteta's squad.

The Spaniard has been forced to deal with a host of injuries to important members of the squad this season, and if their trouble with player fitness continues, it could seriously threaten to derail their hunt for a first league crown in 21 years.

Former recruitment chief Mick Brown, who is well-connected from his spells working for Premier League sides, suggested recently that Arsenal are planning to bring in quality alternatives for mainstay stars, including Saka.

“I’ve heard the Arsenal hierarchy have held discussions about what happens if certain players get injured, and that includes Saka," said Brown to Football Insider.

"They want to get to a point where they have a solid backup for every player in their starting XI. Long-term, they’ll be planning to strengthen in every position."

Brown, in another interview with Football Insider this week, stated that he believes Arsenal have their eyes on Leroy Sane - who looks set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season.

He claims Arsenal have been working on a deal for Sane "in the background", sparking whispers of potential talks for the Germany international could be snapped up at zero cost.

Arsenal respond to "talks held" over deal for Leroy Sane

Today, a report from The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey shared the Gunners' response to this.

Indeed, it is believed Arsenal have played down that they've "held talks about a deal" for Sane, and they claim that their priorities lie elsewhere despite his agents attempting to secure him a move away and informing sides that he'll be a free agent next year.

Arteta knows Sane well from their time together at Man City, where he once commanded a seismic £137 million price tag, and the pair enjoyed quite a stay at Eastlands where they won trophies galore.

On a reported £320,000-per-week, and nearing the age of 30, it is perhaps clear why Arsenal are hesitant - even if Sane has showcased his quality on world football's biggest stages time and time again.