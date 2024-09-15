With a recent injury crisis threatening to expose their squad depth, Arsenal are reportedly intensifying their interest in one midfielder who has already proven himself next to Declan Rice.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners have endured a frustrating start to the season on the injury front, with Martin Odegaard's recent knock the biggest blow of the lot. The Norway international picked up an ankle injury whilst away on international duty and could now miss up to four weeks. Meanwhile, the Gunners are also missing new signings Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino to add to their recent woes.

It's the type of injuries that Mikel Arteta hasn't had to deal with over the last two seasons, creating a new problem for his side as they look to dethrone Premier League champions Manchester City at the third time of asking.

If those in North London fail to cope with the mounting absentees, then questions will undoubtedly begin to come over whether the Gunners strengthened enough in the summer transfer window; the type of questions that recent rumours may have answered.

In pursuit of further depth, those at The Emirates are reportedly leading the race to sign one midfielder. According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are now intensifying their interest in Angel Gomes, who is set to become a free agent upon the expiration of his Lille contract at the end of the season and are ahead of the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle, Napoli, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in the transfer race.

Gomes, of course, is a Manchester United academy graduate who would be completing quite the controversial move by returning to the Premier League courtesy of rivals Arsenal. Nonetheless, it is a move that he would be wise to take and one that would see him partner a familiar face in Rice, given that Gomes recently partnered the Arsenal star on his full England debut against Finland.

The 24-year-old certainly didn't look out of place next to Rice either to only ignite the rumours even further.

"Impressive" Gomes can partner Rice for Arsenal and England

The arrival of Merino should offer Arsenal a quick solution when finding the right partner for Rice at the heart of their midfield, but at 29 years old, he is arguably not a long-term option. Instead, they could turn towards Gomes on a free next summer. Just 24 years old, the midfielder has worked his way back into the spotlight courtesy of his time at Lille and is now ready for a Premier League return.

It's a return that would far from surprise analyst Ben Mattinson who dubbed Gomes "always impressive" last December amid early links to a move away from France.

Gomes looked more than comfortable next to Rice for England in what could be a sign of things to come on the international stage, and may well find himself playing the same role at Arsenal next summer.