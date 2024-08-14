Arsenal are interested in signing a striker once valued at £100 million, and one who's interestingly been compared to Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Arteta wants striking partner for Kai Havertz at Arsenal

Since the very beginning of this summer window and even before that, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been heavily linked with the signing of a new number nine who can give Arsenal that extra bit of cutting edge.

Last season, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Havertz scored an impressive 51 goals between them in all competitions, with Arsenal pushing Man City to the final day in their quest to win a first Premier League title in decades.

However, reports have claimed that Arteta personally wants a striking partner for Havertz, despite the German's impressive displays towards the back end of last season in a makeshift forward role.

Arsenal's opening fixtures of the new Premier League season Team Date Wolves (home) August 17 Aston Villa (away) August 24 Brighton (home) August 31 Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22

Arsenal made a proposal to RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko earlier this summer, but the Slovenia international gem decided to remain at his current club. The 21-year-old had offers from north London, Chelsea and Man United - who all missed out on a deal for Sesko.

Since then, Arsenal have been linked with big-name alternatives. Napoli star Osimhen has remained on Arteta's radar, according to some reports, as the Nigerian pushes to leave Serie A this summer.

Meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon has been targeted by Arsenal this summer, coming after the Sweden international's phenomenal haul of 43 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions last term.

More recently, FC Porto striker Evanilson has found himself on Arsenal's target list, but CaughtOffside now claim that a much more familiar name in Brentford striker Ivan Toney is still in Arsenal's thinking.

Arsenal maintain Toney interest as striker search continues

While the 28-year-old has fallen down Edu Gaspar's pecking order in terms of top targets, it is believed Arsenal remain interested in signing Toney this summer alongside Chelsea, as both sides search for a new striker.

Once valued at around £100 million in January, the England striker is now available to sign for around £30 million, as Toney has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the G-tech Community Stadium.

Perhaps if Arsenal enter the final week of the window still without a new centre-forward, this £70 million drop in asking price could be tempting from Arteta and Edu's perspective, especially considering Toney scored 20 league goals the season before last.

Football Transfers have also called the ex-Newcastle starlet a "similar" striker to Osimhen.