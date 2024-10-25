Arsenal chiefs are deliberating whether to make a move for one in-form star after his incredible start to the season, after he was personally identified by manager Mikel Arteta as a transfer target for 2025.

Arsenal looking at signing new striker next year

The fine form of Kai Havertz hasn't stopped sporting director Edu Gaspar and the recruitment team from looking at new striking options for next year, despite eventually deciding not to sign one in the summer window.

The Gunners made a very well-documented attempt to prise away Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, making a proposal for the player alongside both Chelsea and Man United, but the 21-year-old rejected all of their offers to remain in the Bundesliga.

Amid concerns surrounding Gabriel Jesus, it is believed Edu and Arteta could look to rectify their decision not to sign a new number nine. Jesus is set for internal talks with Arsenal over his future, according to some reports, and if the £265,000-per-week forward does opt to part company, then Arteta will definitely need another striker.

“Gabriel Jesus is clearly struggling for confidence right now. You can see that by the way he’s playing. He’s thinking about things too much and taking too many touches when he’s in possession,” said reliable Arsenal journalist Charles Watts to CaughtOffside earlier this month.

Gabriel Jesus' stats in all competitions for Arsenal since 2022 move from Man City Total Appearances 79 Goals 19 Assists 15 Minutes played 4,578

“When Jesus is at his best he does things off the cuff. He creates chaos with his movement and his work rate. But right now he’s bringing more confusion than chaos with his play.

“I think there’s certainly a chance this could be his final season at the club."

Spanish media sources claim Arsenal are prepared to battle Barcelona for Jhon Duran, with the Colombian enjoying a fine start to this season after being widely tipped to leave Aston Villa in the summer window.

Meanwhile, another player who's regularly mentioned as a potential target is Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal internally debating Viktor Gyokeres move

Some reports claim Arsenal have held talks with Gyokeres' representatives ahead of January, with GiveMeSport sharing an update on their pursuit.

The outlet writes that Arsenal are internally debating a move for Gyokeres, and the Swede is "being eyed" by Arteta personally. The Gunners boss and Edu are working closely together and identifying targets for next year, and Gyokeres is a player who features highly in their thinking.

Indeed, it is also believed that scouts will be in attendance to run the rule over him during Sporting's clash with Man City in the Champions League on November 5. Called a potentially "exciting signing" for interested clubs by pundit John Wenham, the former Coventry City ace has picked up right where he left off from last season - boasting 13 goals in 13 appearances across all competitions so far.