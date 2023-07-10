Arsenal are not giving up their pursuit of Ivan Fresneda, as Mikel Arteta and Edu work on equipping the Emirates with added star talent this summer.

The Gunners fell agonisingly short to Manchester City last season, however with extended depth, the gap could be bridged ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Long-term target Fresneda has been of interest to the north Londoners since the January window, when Fabrizio Romano confirmed the teenager would stay in La Liga amidst interest from Arsenal.

Now, it looks as though Arteta will continue to push for the youngster, who could add a wave of talent to the ranks at the Emirates.

Could Arsenal sign Ivan Fresneda?

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo last week, Arsenal are moving ‘faster’ than the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan in striking a deal for Fresneda.

The report claims that the Gunners have an economic upper hand, with interest claimed to have been ‘reactivated’ with the players’ release clause dropping to just €20m (£17m) following Real Valladolid’s relegation.

How good is Ivan Fresneda?

Hailed as a “serious talent” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the 18-year-old has become one of the most in-demand young defenders in Europe.

In his debut season in La Liga, the youngster made 22 appearances for his club and captured the eye of the league for his playing style as an inverted right-back.

The teenager's intricate style is exactly what Arteta is equipping to his side, as highlighted through his requirements from full-backs Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko when getting forward on the flanks.

Speaking of the Ukrainian, journalist Sam Dean revealed last month that Arsenal would aim to identify another ‘Zinchenko-type’ player this transfer window, with reference to the move for Jurrien Timber.

While the Timber deal looks almost complete, signing Fresneda could be a smart move for the Gunners in the bid to relieve their side of deadwood and revamp the squad to that of a consistent title challenger.

The “dynamic” talent of the Madrid-born sensation - as hailed by Mango - could allow the Londoners to show lower-performing rotation players the door, particularly fellow right-back Cedric Soares.

The Portuguese defender went on loan to Fulham in January in a bid to rediscover his form, however the 31-year-old was used on just six occasions in the Premier League for the Cottagers, in a disappointing spell.

With his contract expiring next summer, it could be time for Arsenal to cash in on the former Southampton full-back, who looks to be moving further and further away from Arteta’s plans at the Emirates.

Introducing a player like Fresneda in his place would show the progression at the club, in replacing an ageing underperformer with an exciting young talent.

When comparing the two players via FBref, it’s clear to see how the Gunners could deliver an upgrade in replacing Cedric for the Spaniard.

The 18-year-old averaged 2.48 tackles and 1.65 blocks per 90 for Valladolid in La Liga last term, while completing an impressive average of 2.48 progressive carries per 90 to highlight his ability going forward.

The Portuguese defender fell short of the youngster in such areas, averaging 2.30 tackles and 1.09 blocks per 90 and just 1.03 progressive carries per 90 for Arsenal in the 2021/22 campaign, suggesting his lack of suitability for the role wanted by Arteta from his full-backs.

The Spaniard could rejuvenate his side by making swaps in the quality of his depth, ensuring a potential move for Fresneda could be an impeccable decision.