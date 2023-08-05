Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has shared a great Instagram post after meeting up with the club's iconic manager Arsene Wenger for the first time in five years.

Did Jack Wilshere recently meet up with Arsene Wenger?

In many ways, the pair are a perfect representation of the latter Wenger days in north London. All the talent and potential to achieve great things, but in the end, things just didn't work out as so many would have hoped.

After all, Wilshere burst onto the scene as a youngster with Arsenal and looked set to reach the top. Indeed, while still a teenager, "Super Jack" made the step up from the Hale End academy to the first team as he made 35 Premier League appearances in 2010/11 and won the division's Young Player of the Year award.

And with Wenger as his guide, many expected glory to follow as the English midfielder developed over the next few years. Sadly, though, as we all know, a number of major injuries prevented Wilshere from fulfilling his potential.

Even so, the pair are still fondly remembered by the Arsenal faithful for both representing the beautiful football played at The Arsenal when each were at their best.

And Wenger has been back at the club of late, as the Gunners recently erected a statue in his honour outside the Emirates. With the Frenchman back in town, Wilshere and his former coach were pictured together as they spoke in person for the first time in years.

The 31-year-old, who now coaches Arsenal's U18s, shared an Instagram post from his official account, saying: "First time seeing the Boss since 2018. His Love and Passion for our club is still just as strong. Also not a bad brain to pick about developing young players."

What has Jack Wilshere said about his injuries?

As alluded to before, fitness struggles were a key reason why Wilshere and Wenger never achieved greater things together in north London, and the midfielder recently detailed just how bad it was for him.

Speaking to Ben Foster on The Fozcast (via Daily Mail), the 31-year-old explained: "My first injury was my worst and I paid a lot for that. It was my right ankle, it was like the talus, which is basically you have your fib and then this little bone that sits on top of your fib and your ankle joint and I fractured that.

"I went to see the specialist surgeon and he was like 'I've never seen that. We've seen it in one person.' It was a snowboarder, you could imagine their ankles are locked in and they can bend it like that.

"So they got in another guy, a specialist to do the surgery, and I didn't know this until a few years later, so I then went back, it must have been about six years later I was 25 and went back to see the surgeon and he was like 'oh, you're still playing?'."

Despite his injury issues, Wilshere still managed to win the FA Cup twice under Wenger, while also scoring one of the most pleasing Premier League goals of all time – you know the one – so it's fair to say he didn't have a bad career while with the club.

Unfortunately, though, it promised so much and ultimately never quite scaled those heights.