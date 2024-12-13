A "sensational" Arsenal player close adviser is apparently pushing for him to leave the club in January, with the winter transfer window soon upon us, as reports begin to heat up surrounding both potential incomings and outgoings at the Emirates.

Players who are most likely to leave Arsenal in January

Despite Mikel Arterta being forced to deal with a host of injury problems so far this campaign, which has already threatened to extinguish their bid to win a first Premier League title in 21 years, there are suggestions that first-team squad members could depart north London as early as next month.

Left-back Kieran Tierney, after recovering from a hamstring injury which kept him sidelined since Euro 2024, has been re-introduced to the first-team squad by Arteta - with the Spaniard confirming that he could hand the former Celtic star for his first senior appearance since the 2023 Community Shield final.

“He is ready, he’s training really well and he’s going to have an opportunity for sure,” said Arteta on playing Tierney.

“The way the team is looking at the moment, he is going to do that for that reason and because he’s earned it. The way he’s behaved, the way he’s been with us because he’s willing to do it and when that happens, you have to give those opportunities to players.”

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4

Tierney has been an unused substitute in all of Arsenal's last five games in all competitions, first making his way back on to the bench for their 5-1 win away to Sporting Lisbon at the end of last month, but this certainly isn't an indication he won't be going anywhere in January.

Reliable journalist Charles Watts stated that Tierney is likely to leave Arsenal when the window reopens, and the plan was always to ease him back into the first team in a bid to attract potential suitors.

"He has been included in Arsenal’s Premier League squad for the season so he could play once fit, but I struggle to really see that happening," said Watts, who also claimed Tierney is not in Arteta's long-term plans.

"He will hope to get a move in January, probably on loan."

Meanwhile, despite starting in each of the club's last three games in all competitions, Poland international Jakub Kiwior continues to be heavily linked with a move back to Italy.

Jakub Kiwior's agent pushing for him to leave Arsenal in January

The 24-year-old has done well to fill in for the injured Gabriel Magalhaes lately, helping to shut out both Man United and AS Monaco alongside William Saliba, but there is a belief among the Italian press that Arsenal are prepared to sell Kiwior outright next month - amid interest from Napoli.

Now, newspaper Il Mattino (via Gooner Talk) has provided another update, and they write that Kiwior's agent is pushing for him to leave Arsenal in January - with the player's representative eager to secure a move away for the defender.

Once Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko return to the fold, you can make a case that the former Spezia starlet will once again be confined to Arteta's bench for the foreseeable, so you can see why those close to Kiwior are in favour of him quitting N5.

However, from Arsenal's perspective, it would be very risky to let the "sensational talent" leave when injuries have been such a reoccurring theme of their campaign.