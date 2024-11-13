The January transfer window is looming for Arsenal, and it'll be their first without influential sporting director Edu Gaspar, as interim director Jason Ayto is tasked with overseeing the club's activity.

Arsenal players in danger of leaving in 2025

Ayto will lead Arsenal's recruitment charge, if he is indeed still in the post by January, but it will also be his duty to find new homes for potential wantaway players.

A few players are very likely to leave in 2025 as things stand, with left-back Kieran Tierney being chief among the cast outs and appearing destined to seek new surroundings once we reach the turn of the year.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

Tierney is not in Mikel Arteta's plans anymore, and hasn't played a single competitive match for the club since their Community Shield win over Man City in 2023. The Scotland international, who's been sidelined since Euro 2024 after picking up a serious hamstring injury, spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad - and Arsenal are eager to find Tierney a new club once he recovers.

Luckily for the Gunners, Arteta shared an injury update on Tierney at the end of last month, where the Spaniard said he's "pretty close" and looking "sharp" behind-closed-doors at London Colney. Unfortunately for Tierney, he didn't quite recover in time for his country's Nations League ties against Croatia and Poland.

"I think he’s quite close," said Arteta on Tierney.

"He’s looking really good. I think he’s over the period where he was still struggling, so he looks really sharp out there. He hasn’t trained with the team yet but hopefully he can do that in the next week or two."

Meanwhile, as well as Tierney, there have been suggestions that Arsenal could decide to offload Takehiro Tomiyasu in January, with the versatile defender playing just six minutes all season due to a reoccurring knee problem.

Arteta outcast Jakub Kiwior, who is believed to be attracting interest from Serie A, his old stomping ground at Spezia, is a firm candidate for the Emirates exit door. Napoli are reportedly planning a loan bid for Kiwior, according to reports in Italy, with journalist Pete O'Rourke sharing an update on the Poland international's future to Football Insider.

Kiwior could push to quit Arsenal in January

Indeed, Kiwior could push to leave Arsenal in January amid the growing clamor for his services abroad - just two years after Arsenal signed the 24-year-old.

Kiwior is currently behind Riccardo Calafiori and others in the pecking order, and there were suggestions in the summer that the latter's arrival could spell danger over the defender's future.

It is impossible to keep a whole squad of stars happy, and it isn't at all surprising that we're seeing reports of a possible exit for Kiwior considering his lack of game time, so perhaps it is best for all parties that Ayto finds a new club for a player of his "really intelligent" quality.