Arsenal are interested in signing a winger who has been impressing in the Champions League this season, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Arsenal improving

After a rocky start to the season, amidst injury woes and suspensions, the Gunners have now won their last three games on the spin in all competitions, capping off a good week with a 5-2 Premier League victory against West Ham United on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side have been prolific in front of goal as of late, with Bukayo Saka once again putting in a top performance, while Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard were also on the scoresheet, showcasing the depth of the attacking talent.

That said, Arteta will be well aware of the importance of having a strong squad, given that his side struggled to play their best football before Odegaard's return from injury, so the manager may be keen to bolster his options in attack.

The north Londoners have recently been linked with a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, while Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo has also been touted for a move to the Emirates Stadium.

As such, it is evident that Arteta feels he is a little short on top-quality back-up options in attacking areas, meaning he may enter the market in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal targeting Gittens

According to a report from Sky Sports, Arsenal are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens, and discussions may have already been opened to talk about a potential deal.

The report states that rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are also interested in the winger, with some clubs already opening initial talks to position themselves for a transfer.

However, a move may not be on the horizon anytime soon, as Gittens is said to feel at home in Dortmund, having extended his contract until 2028 a little over a year ago.

That said, the 20-year-old does see his long-term future in the Premier League, meaning a move to the Emirates Stadium could be on the cards at some point in the future.

The youngster has most commonly been utilised as a left-winger during his time with Dortmund, meaning he could be brought in to provide competition for Gabriel Martinelli.

There are indications the Englishman could be ready to take the next step in his career, given that he is performing very well in the Champions League this season, having scored four goals in five games up to this point.

Former Dortmund boss Edin Terzic has also spoken very highly of the starlet, saying: "He's a game-changer in the truest sense. He's just so explosive."

As such, it seems as though Gittens could be a quality long-term addition to the squad, but given that he is unlikely to be available this winter, Arteta may want to turn his attention to other options as he vies to win the Premier League title.