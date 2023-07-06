Arsenal are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, as Mikel Arteta and Edu continue to make their presence known in the transfer window.

It’s been a contrasting summer to ones before at the Emirates, with the Gunners already sealing deals for Kai Havertz and imminently Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

Despite having a blistering 2022/23 Premier League season, there are sufficient areas for Arsenal to improve in, with defensive depth a flagging point in the works, however, links to Leverkusen’s full-back Jeremie Frimpong are encouraging in this pursuit.

How much is Jeremie Frimpong worth?

As reported yesterday by Transfermarkt journalist Stefan Bienkowski, Arsenal have displayed “very early” interest in 22-year-old Jeremie Frimpong.

The journalist claimed that “discussions” have been made between the two clubs involved, however, reports that there is “nothing concrete” regarding the deal yet.

It’s added that the Bundesliga side would not consider offers lower than €50m (£43m) for the defender, who is contracted to the club until 2025.

How good is Jeremie Frimpong?

As a former member of Manchester City’s academy, the Dutchman is familiar with the demands of the English game, having spent nine years in the Citizens' youth set-up.

After departing Manchester, Frimpong spent a season and a half at Celtic, in which he made 51 appearances and added a domestic treble to his name in the 2019/20 campaign.

During his time with the Hoops, the budding talent contributed to 11 goals, scoring three and assisting eight to show his versatility on the flanks, being an attacking option at right-back.

With this in mind, it comes as little surprise that Arsenal have their eyes on the Bundesliga ace, who fits the profile of the type of full-back that Arteta is hoping to equip in north London.

The Gunners were caught short last season, with injuries to key defenders such as William Saliba causing problems and highlighting the jump in ability between first and second-choice options in the squad.

While it’s normal to have a favoured starting XI and undroppable figures in the side, Arsenal’s lack of quality in their depth left no room for injuries or suspensions without suffering a detrimental effect on their form.

Branded a “Championship defender” by former Premier League ace Gabriel Agbonlahor via talkSPORT, Rob Holding provided insufficient cover in Saliba’s absence, with Arteta’s other backup options including the likes of Cedric Soares, who managed just 195 minutes on loan at Fulham.

Branded a “disaster” by members of the media, Cedric must be sold by Arsenal this summer to make way for better squad options, which is where Bayer Leverkusen’s Frimpong comes in.

The 23-year-old ranked in the top 1% of full-backs in Europe’s top five leagues for his rate of progressive carries per 90, averaging a monstrous 5.21 as well as 2.52 successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

The numbers suggest that the Amsterdam-born defender could fit perfectly into Arteta’s side, acting as a wide defender advanced in his approach to play, seeing him lauded as “breathtaking” by U23 scout Antonio Mango.

The scout added that the youngster is identifiable as a “modern-day full-back” due to the attacking positions he inhabits when his side is on the offence.

Arteta could bolster his defensive options by capturing the highly-rated player’s signature, in a move that could see the likes of Cedric depart in a complete revamp of the quality through the ranks.