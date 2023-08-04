Highlights Gabriel Jesus' injury could potentially impact Folarin Balogun's future at Arsenal as the club considers selling the American striker.

Balogun is still heavily linked with an exit from Arsenal, despite being one of the potential replacements for Jesus.

Transfers expert Fabrizio Romano believes the situation could force Arsenal to change their plans and possibly sell Balogun, depending on the evolution of Jesus' injury.

The recent injury to Arsenal's number nine Gabriel Jesus could "change the future" of Folarin Bolgun as the Gunners now consider whether or not they want to sell the American striker in Jesus' absence, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Folarin Balogun leaving Arsenal?

We haven't even had the first game of the new season, and the Gunners title challenge has already hit a massive hurdle: an injury to star striker Jesus.

The former Manchester City man didn't take part in Aresnal's final game of the preseason against AS Monaco earlier this week, with manager Mikel Arteta later confirming that "he had a little procedure this morning" and would now be out for at least a few weeks, per Sky Sports.

While this unquestionably a massive blow for the last year's Premier League runners-up, they have some players who could potentially cover, such as Eddie Nketiah and Balogun, although the American is still heavily linked with an exit, and Arteta seemed to suggest that wouldn't be changing when he said:

"The plans with Flo [Balogun] don't change at all, but unfortunately, with Gabby we're not going to have him."

However, as the situation develops, the Spaniard could be forced into changing his mind, and therefore altering the promising striker's future, according to transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"For Balogun, this could change the future. Let's see how the situation will go with Gabriel Jesus, but for sure, for Arsenal, this is something to consider in the next few days or if they want to sell Balogun and bring in something new, but it also depends on the evolution of the injury of Gabriel Jesus."

How good was Folarin Balogun last season?

As breakout years go for players, last season could hardly have gone better for the young American.

In just 37 Ligue 1 appearances, the New York-born gem managed to score 21 goals, provide two assists, win four Man-of-the-Match awards and average an impressive match rating of 6.90 - the third highest in the squad - per WhoScored.

It can't just be chalked up to good fortune either, as his underlying numbers are just as spectacular and suggest that he could reproduce those goalscoring figures at a higher level if given a chance.

According to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the budding superstar sits in the top 7% for non-penalty expected goals, the top 9% for total shots, non-penalty expected goals plus expected assists and progressive passes received, and the top 19% for touches in the opposition's penalty area, all per 90.

His manager at Stade Reims, Will Still, was a big fan, heaping praise on the youngster earlier this year:

"He's unbelievable, he has real talent, but he is also just a top person."

Even if Jesus is only set to miss the 'opening weeks' of the new season, it seems mad to consider selling one of the players in the side who could come in and adequately replace him, especially one with such a high ceiling. Arteta should be doing all he can to keep America's leading man in north London, at least until January.