Arsenal have certainly enjoyed the fruits of their labour from the famous Hale End academy across the previous 25 years.

The likes of Ashley Cole, Cesc Fabregas, and Gael Clichy all enjoyed considerable success at the club, while the newer generation of Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe is at the forefront of the Gunners new era under Mikel Arteta.

One of the club’s most promising talents to emerge from the academy was that of Jack Wilshere. He made his debut aged just 16 back in September 2008 and became one of the most highly rated teens on the continent over the subsequent years.

He enjoyed his breakout display against Barcelona in a Champions League last 16 tie in February 2011. This was a side containing Xavi, Lionel Messi, and Andres Iniesta to name but a few, while being coached by Pep Guardiola, and he was incredible for Arsenal.

Unfortunately injuries began to take their toll, with Wilshere playing just shy of 200 times for the Gunners, however his once limitless potential began to fade as the years went on, and he didn’t reach the heights many expected.

Since his retirement, he has taken up a role coaching the Arsenal U18 side and there is a youngster within the squad that could very well become Arteta’s own version of the once heralded English talent – Jimi Gower.

Who is Jimi Gower?

One midfielder who has been touted as a possible Wilshere heir is Charlie Patino. The youngster is currently on loan at Blackpool and is already having an impact in senior football.

The 19-year-old has four goal contributions in 25 matches, averaging 0.6 key passes per match while taking 47.5 touches per game, showing his willingness to get involved as often as possible. Like Wilshire, he can operate either as a central midfielder or even push further up and play just behind the striker.

There’s no doubting he has potential, however, Gower is performing well in the academy and the Wilshere 2.0 moniker may best be reserved for him.

The 18-year-old is currently staring for the U18 side this term and like Wilshere, he tends to operate in the middle of the park, but his added versatility – being able to play further forward or dropping slightly deeper – also has shades of the former Gunners sensation.

The 31-year-old scored three goals and grabbed five assists across the Arsenal youth teams, and Gower has already surpassed that, registering ten goal contributions – six goals and four assists – and he undoubtedly looks like an excellent goal threat from midfield.

In a recent interview for The Athletic, Wilshere praised Gower along with other young talents including Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri and Bradley Ibrahim claiming that “they do things you can’t coach” and it appears as though Arteta has more talents ready to make the next step.

Gower has helped the club reach the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup, with Manchester City awaiting them and the teen gem has certainly been one of their integral players during the competition, scoring and assisting once apiece, and he could follow in Wilshere’s footsteps by winning the tournament, 14 years after his coach did.

His boundless energy and attacking nature make him the standout to be earmarked as Wilshere 2.0, however he has the best person coaching him, someone who knows exactly what It's like to make the leap from youth football to the Premier League.

This season might come too soon for the youngster, but if he continues to impress, Gower might just make an appearance for the first team during 2023/2024.